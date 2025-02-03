Business Standard

Monday, February 03, 2025 | 11:43 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India-UK free trade agreement negotiations likely to resume this month

India-UK free trade agreement negotiations likely to resume this month

UK Trade Secy Jonathan Reynolds-led team may travel to Delhi on Feb 24

India UK
Premium

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 11:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India and the United Kingdom (UK) are likely to restart the free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations later this month, after a hiatus of nearly a year. 
A team headed by UK’s Secretary of State for Business and Trade Jonathan Reynolds will travel to New Delhi on February 24, two persons aware of the matter told Business Standard. The last round of negotiations took place in March 2024. 
Trade talks between the two countries were launched in January 2022 under the Conservative government led by former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, with a target to seal the deal in nine months.
Topics : Narendra Modi India UK relation Free Trade Agreements

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon