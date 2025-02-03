India-UK free trade agreement negotiations likely to resume this month

India and the United Kingdom (UK) are likely to restart the free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations later this month, after a hiatus of nearly a year.

A team headed by UK’s Secretary of State for Business and Trade Jonathan Reynolds will travel to New Delhi on February 24, two persons aware of the matter told Business Standard. The last round of negotiations took place in March 2024.

Trade talks between the two countries were launched in January 2022 under the Conservative government led by former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, with a target to seal the deal in nine months.