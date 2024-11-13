Business Standard
India-Indonesia conclude 9th edition of 12-day Garuda Shakti Exercise

The closing ceremony for the 9th edition of the India-Indonesia Joint Special Forces Garuda Shakti Exercise was held at Cijantung, Indonesia on November 12.

The 9th edition of the India-Indonesia Joint Special Forces Exercise Garud Shakti was conducted from November 1 to November 12. | Representational

In a post on X, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information, Indian Army said, "The Closing Ceremony of the 9th edition of India-Indonesia Joint Special Forces Exercise Garuda Shakti was held at Mokopassus, Cijantung, Indonesia. The Closing Ceremony was attended by Sandeep Chakravorty, Ambassador of India to Indonesia, Captain Shiv Kumar Defence Attache, from Indian Embassy and Kolonel Inf J. S. Aling of the Indonesian Army. Exercise Garud Shakti has enabled both the contingents to enhance their capabilities to conduct joint military operations in Counter Terrorism environment in sub conventional domain. "Forging Bonds for a United Future."

 

Showcasing the strong defence cooperation between India and Indonesia, an Indian Army special contingent of 25 personnel particpated in the joint exercise 'Garud Shakti'.

The 9th edition of the India-Indonesia Joint Special Forces Exercise Garud Shakti was conducted from November 1 to November 12. The Indian Army personnel reached Cijantung in Jakarta, Indonesia, to participate in the exercise.

"The exercise is designed to develop bilateral military cooperation and strengthen bond between two armies through conduct of discussions and rehearsal of tactical military drills," said a statement from the Ministry of Defence.

Troops are representing the Indian contingent from The Parachute Regiment (Special Forces) and the Indonesian contingent of 40 personnel is being represented by Indonesian Special Forces Kopassus.

In the post on X, the Indian Army noted, "Exercise #GarudShakti has enabled both the contingents to enhance their capabilities to conduct joint military operations in Counter Terrorism environment in sub-conventional domain".

In a video released from the exercise by the Indian Army, it was seen that the two armies engaged in different terrains and combat techniques. Underwater training, close-range shooting, and exercises in urban and jungle terrain were a few of the many areas of collaboration.

As the two countries share best practices, this exercise falls on the heels of 2024 being declared as the "Year of Tech Absorption" by the Indian Army.

India and Indonesia share warm and friendly ties. This year is significant as both countries celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations and mark a decade of India's 'Act East' policy, of which Indonesia is an important pillar.

The exercise comes days after Indonesia saw the oath-taking ceremony for the country's 8th President, Prabowo Subianto.

India was represented by Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita.

The External Affairs Ministry stated that Margherita's participation in the inauguration ceremony reaffirms India's commitment to further strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and Indonesia.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Indonesia India-Indonesia Indian Army Ministry of External Affairs Act East Policy

November 13 2024

