Business Standard
Home / World News / Indonesia President calls for collaboration with China before heading to US

Indonesia President calls for collaboration with China before heading to US

President Prabowo Subianto told the forum that his country wants to be part of China's emergence as not only an economic but also a civilisational power

Prabowo Subianto, Indonesia president

"Indonesia is very clear," Subianto said. "We have always been nonaligned, we have always been respectful of all great powers in the world | Photo: Shutterstock

AP Beijing
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2024 | 2:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indonesia's new leader called for collaboration rather than confrontation with China after the signing of $10 billion in new deals at a business forum on Sunday in the Chinese capital before heading to the US.

President Prabowo Subianto told the forum that his country wants to be part of China's emergence as not only an economic but also a civilisational power.

We must give an example that in this modern age, collaboration not confrontation is the way for peace and prosperity, he said.

Subianto wrapped up the first stop of his first overseas trip since taking office three weeks ago. He is headed next to Washington where the US government is confronting China's rise and then to Peru and Brazil for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation and Group of 20 summits.

 

He and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed Saturday to deepen ties, elevating security to a fifth pillar of cooperation in addition to political, economic, maritime and people-to-people exchange. They agreed to hold a first-ever joint meeting of their foreign and defense ministers in 2025, a joint statement said.

"Indonesia is very clear," Subianto said. "We have always been nonaligned, we have always been respectful of all great powers in the world.

More From This Section

Houthis Yemen

Soldier with Yemen's exiled govt opens fire on Saudi troops killing two men

Climate change, global warming

Multilateral banks crucial to financing fight against global warming

IMF reports on Pakistan

IMF to assess Pak's external financing needs during review discussions

Donald Trump, Trump

Opponents of wind energy expect Trump to kill industry upon return to WH

Donald Trump, Trump

America First: Here's who Donald Trump may tap for national security

Indonesia has remained on the periphery of the territorial disputes between China and its Southeast Asian neighbours in the South China Sea. It doesn't have a formal dispute with Beijing though Indonesia said its patrol ships repeatedly drove a Chinese coast guard vessel away from an Indonesian energy company vessel conducting a seismic survey less than a month ago.

Chinese companies have invested heavily in mining in Indonesia, as they have elsewhere in the world. China also helped build Indonesia's first high-speed railway, a 142-kilometer (88-mile) route between Jakarta and Bandung that opened last year.

But a flood of low-priced Chinese products has hit Indonesia's garment makers hard, shuttering factories and prompting calls for import tariffs. The government has sought to placate domestic producers while not angering the country's biggest trading partner.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Prabowo Subianto, Indonesia president

New Indonesian President Subianto visits China in first overseas trip

volcano

Indonesian rescuers dig through volcanic ash after eruption kills 9

volcano

Volcanic eruption burns houses in Indonesia, killing at least six people

Google Pixel phone

After iPhone 16 ban, Indonesia now halts sale of Google Pixel phones

Prabowo Subianto, Indonesia president

Indonesia plans to import 1 million tonnes of rice from India in 2025

Topics : Indonesia China South China Sea United States

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 10 2024 | 2:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySagility India IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon