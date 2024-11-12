Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Confident of reaching $100 bn trade volume with Russia before 2030: EAM

Confident of reaching $100 bn trade volume with Russia before 2030: EAM

The external affairs minister said New Delhi welcomes and fully reciprocates Moscow's growing interest in exploring economic opportunities in India

India Russia

The Russian delegation at the meeting was led by First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov. | Representational

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 2:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India is confident of achieving $100 billion in annual bilateral trade with Russia well ahead of the timeline of 2030 and a more substantive relationship between the two nations has a larger global resonance, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday.

There have been challenges to trade, especially with regard to payments and logistics and perceptible progress has been made in that regard, but there is still some work to be done, he said.

The external affairs minister was speaking at the 25th India-Russia Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC).

The Russian delegation at the meeting was led by First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov.

 

In his televised opening remarks at the 25th session of the (IRIGC-TEC), Jaishankar said the trade between the two countries needs to be "more balanced and that would require addressing current constraints and undertaking greater facilitative efforts."  "As two major nations in an increasingly multipolar world, a more substantive relationship between us has a larger resonance," he said.

The external affairs minister said New Delhi welcomes and fully reciprocates Moscow's growing interest in exploring economic opportunities in India.

More From This Section

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

India aiming to become drone hub of world: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Canada India row

Canada's Peel Police requests temple body to postpone event amid 'threats'

India USA

NSA Mike Waltz would be good for India-US relationship: Ro Khanna

Donald Trump, Trump, Melania Trump, Barron Trump

'Just like Israel': How Trump's likely pick for top diplomat views India

security forces, rail bridge

Security forces conduct mock drill at world's highest rail bridge in Reasi

"Our economies are not only complementary in many respects but benefit from the trust and confidence built over many years. The growth in bilateral trade is now estimated at $66 billion and it is impressive," he said.

"Our goal is that it needs to be more balanced and that would require addressing current constraints and undertaking greater facilitative efforts. Making it easier to do trade should be accompanied by progress in the negotiations on the India-Eurasian Economic Union FTA," he said.

Jaishankar said India has noted Russia's growing interest in the Make in India programme and it would encourage joint ventures and other forms of collaboration between the two sides.

"I am confident that we will achieve the trade target of $100 billion by 2030, well before that," he said.

The external affairs minister also highlighted India's impressive growth rate in the last few decades.

"India that has many decades of 8 per cent growth at least ahead of it obviously values a reliable partner when it comes to resources, technology and best practices," he said.

Jaishankar also touched upon Russia's supply of fertilisers, crude oil and coal to India.

"Russia has emerged as a major source of fertilizers for us. Its supply of crude oil, coal and uranium are indeed important. Similarly, India's pharmaceutical industry has emerged as an affordable and reliable source for Russia."  "Looking ahead we are also exploring the mobility of talent, skills, customising them for the Russian market has to be a shared enterprise," he said.

The external affairs minister also talked about the importance of various connectivity projects.

"Our joint endeavours in regard to connectivity, such as the International North-South Transport Corridor, the Chennai-Vladivostok Corridor and the Northern Sea Route must go forward," he said.

"We will also be discussing cooperation critical for our food, energy and health security," he added.

In his remarks, Manturov also delved into fast evolving trade ties between India and Russia.

"Over the last five years, the trade turnover of our country has grown more than fivefold. And India is now the second country among all the foreign economic partners of Russia," he said.

"Among other things, we confirm our strong commitment on signing the free trade agreement between the EEU (Eurasian Economic Union) and India, as well as the bilateral agreement on services and investments. This fully meets the needs of our business community," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Russian navy

Russian frigate with hypersonic missiles conducts drills in English Channel

putin, kim jong un

N Korea ratifies defence treaty with Russia stating mutual military aid

Russia Ukraine conflict, Donetsk

Russian airstrikes kill six, injure 21 in southern Ukraine: Officials

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin

'Resolution of Ukraine's war soon': Trump's secret phone call with Putin

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy urges unity of strength, diplomacy for lasting peace in Ukraine

Topics : Russia Moscow New Delhi Make in India Crude Oil Price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 2:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySwiggy IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon