Business Standard
India, Moldova sign visa waiver pact for diplomatic passports holders

Visa (Source/Unsplash)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 4:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India and Moldova on Friday signed an agreement which after coming into force, will allow diplomatic and official passports holders of either country to travel to the other without a visa, the Ministry of External Affairs said.
This agreement will add "further momentum" to the friendly and cordial relations between the two countries, it said.
"Pavan Kapoor, Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs of the Republic of India and Ana Taban, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Moldova, on behalf of their respective governments, signed an agreement on visa waiver for diplomatic and official passports, today on 10 May," the statement said.
This agreement, after coming into force "will allow holders of diplomatic and official passports of either country to travel to the other, without a visa", it said.

First Published: May 10 2024 | 4:30 PM IST

