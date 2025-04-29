Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC for 5th night; Indian Army retaliates

The Pakistan Army again violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC), resorting to unprovoked small arms firing during the intervening night of April 28 and 29. They targeted areas opposite Kupwara and Baramulla districts in Jammu and Kashmir, as well as the Akhnoor sector.
The Indian Army responded to the provocation in a measured and effective manner, reported news agency PTI.
This was the fifth consecutive night that Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing along the LoC amid escalating tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad following last week's terror attack in Pahalgam.
Pahalgam attack and its aftermath
On April 22, terrorists opened fire on a group of tourists at the Baisaran meadow in Anantnag district's Pahalgam area. Twenty-six people, mostly tourists, died in the attack.
Following the Pahalgam attack, India launched a series of punitive measures against Pakistan. These actions included suspending the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, downgrading diplomatic presence, and shutting down the Integrated Check Post at Attari — a key land link between the two countries.
The government also withdrew visa privileges granted under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme, cancelled all visas previously issued to Pakistani citizens, blocked access to Pakistan’s official X handle in India, and ordered Pakistani nationals to leave the country within 48 hours.
Pakistani YouTube channels blocked
The government also blocked over 16 Pakistani YouTube channels for allegedly spreading “false, provocative and communally sensitive content".
The blocked channels include those of news outlets such as Dawn News, SAMAA TV, ARY NEWS, BOL NEWS, as well as individual creators, Geo News, Samaa Sports, GNN, SUNO News, including Irshad Bhatti, Raftar, The Pakistan Reference, Uzair Cricket, Umar Cheema Exclusive, Asma Shirazi, Muneeb Farooq, and Razi Naama.