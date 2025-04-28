Monday, April 28, 2025 | 11:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nawaz Sharif urges use of diplomacy to ease India-Pakistan tensions: Report

Press Trust of India Lahore
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 11:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has not yet condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, local media says he wants diplomatic channel to be used to deescalate tensions between Pakistan and India.

The 75-year-old three-time former premier is the chief of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). His younger brother Shehbaz Sharif is prime minister while his daughter Maryam Nawaz is chief minister of Punjab province.

Neither Nawaz and Maryam have condemned the Pahalgam terror attack nor issued any statement over the incident so far.

However, The Express Tribune newspaper quoting sources in the PML-N said: Nawaz Sharif wants his government to utilise all the available diplomatic resources to restore peace between the two nuclear armed states. Nawaz is not keen on taking an aggressive position.

 

It said that Shehbaz Sharif briefed Nawaz during a meeting in Lahore on Sunday on the decisions taken by the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting in the wake of the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) by India following the Pahalgam terror attack.

India's unilateral decision to suspend the water treaty has heightened the risk of a war in the region, Shehbaz said.

Earlier on his return to Lahore from London, journalists sought Nawaz's comment on the Pahalgam attack, but he refused.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nawaz Sharif India-Pakistan conflict Pahalgam attack

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 11:26 PM IST

