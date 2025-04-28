Monday, April 28, 2025 | 11:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Pak nationals holding NORI visa allowed to cross over to India

Pak nationals holding NORI visa allowed to cross over to India

Earlier, Pakistanis nationals, married in India, were not allowed to return to India

India Pakistan, India, Pakistan

Indian authorities on Monday allowed the Pakistani nationals with NORI visas to cross over to India. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Amritsar
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 11:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A total of 70 Pakistani nationals, who were issued the NORI (No Obligation to Return to India) visa, crossed over to India through the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at the Attari border here on Monday, officials said.

Earlier, Pakistanis nationals, married in India, were not allowed to return to India.

However, Indian authorities on Monday allowed the Pakistani nationals with NORI visas to cross over to India, the officials said.

Asma, who had gone to Pakistan two months ago to visit her parents, could not come back after the Centre revoked all visas issued to the nationals of the neighbouring country following the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed on April 22.

 

Asma expressed her happiness on being allowed to cross over to India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Rajnath updates PM Modi on Pahalgam attack as India vows severe response

Rafale M fighter aircraft

India, France seal Rs 64,000 cr deal for 26 Rafale-M jets for Navy

Premiumdefence sector, defence, army, Armed forces

Uttar Pradesh defence corridor gets ₹30K crore investment proposals

Rafale M fighter aircraft

India, France ink ₹64,000 cr pact to procure 26 Rafale Marine jets for Navy

China nuclear reactors

China's nuclear power surge: 10 new reactors approved, $27 bn investment

Topics : India Pakistan relations Pahalgam attack

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 11:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOUltraTech Cement Results 2025Indus Waters Treaty SuspendedTS SSC 10th Result 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon