Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 10:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India, Panama form 20-member inter-parliamentary group to boost ties

India, Panama form 20-member inter-parliamentary group to boost ties

Earlier in September this year, on the sidelines of the UNGA Meeting, Panama President Jose Raul Mulino, underlined the importance of India-Panama ties

India and Panama

India and Panama have entered a new phase in their bilateral ties | Image: X@IndiainPanama

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India and Panama have entered a new phase in their bilateral ties with the establishment of a 20-member inter-parliamentary friendship group, the Embassy of India in Panama announced on Wednesday.

In a post on X, the embassy said Ambassador Sumit Seth, along with the President of the Commission for External Relations, Walkiria Chandler, and the President of India India-Panama Interparliamentary Friendship Group, Jorge Bloise, participated in the Oath Taking Ceremony at the premises of the National Assembly of Panama.

"New Chapter: Establishment of 20 Member Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group. A new chapter in the bilateral relationship between India and Panama with 20 members from Panamanian National Assembly (Parliament) becoming part of the newly created Inter-parliamentary Friendship Group. Ambassador @doctorsumitseth along with the President of Commission for External Relations Walkiria Chandler and the President of India Panama Interparlimentary Friendship group Jorge Bloise participated at the Oath Taking Ceremony at the premises of the National Assembly of Panama," the embassy posted.

 

Earlier in September this year, on the sidelines of the UNGA Meeting, Panama President Jose Raul Mulino, in an exclusive conversation with ANI, underlined the importance of India-Panama ties, describing India as a strategic partner and highlighting prospects for greater collaboration.

"India is a very important country for Panama. The relationship between India and Panama is in a great, great position this time. India is a strategic country for us, and we are sharing information with respect to the possibility of increasing India's investment in technology, medicine, production, and many things in Panama," Mulino told ANI on sidelines of UNGA meeting.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), note din a previous statement how the India-Panama relations are the oldest in the Central American region dating back to the middle of the 19th Century when groups of Indians came to Panama to work on the construction of Panama Railways and later the Panama Canal in the early 20th Century.

Panama and India have enjoyed cordial, warm, and friendly relations, based on mutual understanding and growing bilateral trade and comprehensive cooperation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

IAF, Royal Navy joint exercise

Indian Air Force, Royal Navy conduct joint exercise over Indian Ocean

China-Taiwan drills, China-Taiwan, Taiwan

Taiwan detects 16 PLA aircraft, 13 naval vessels around territory

Goodluck India Ltd

Goodluck India to invest ₹500 cr to scale up artillery shell casing outputpremium

oil, refinery, crude oil, oil demand

India-backed oil refinery in Mongolia to start operations by 2028

India Post

India Post resumes mail services to US from Oct 15 with 50% duty

Topics : Panama bilateral ties MEA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksEternal Q2 Results PreviewGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana IPS Suicide CaseTop Muhurat PicksKantara Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon