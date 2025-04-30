Wednesday, April 30, 2025 | 12:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India planning strike in 24-36 hrs, will face consequences: Pakistan

India planning strike in 24-36 hrs, will face consequences: Pakistan

Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar said the Indian government was preparing to launch an attack on the basis of "baseless and concocted allegations"

pakistan Flag

Urging global attention, Pakistan said the international community must remain vigilant (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 11:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Pakistan on Wednesday, citing "credible intelligence", claimed that India was planning to carry out military action against it within the next 24 to 36 hours and warned New Delhi that consequences will follow.

Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar said the Indian government was preparing to launch an attack on the basis of "baseless and concocted allegations" regarding Pakistan's involvement in the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

The minister said that Pakistan had itself been a victim of terrorism and had always condemned it in all its forms and manifestations. He added that Islamabad had offered a credible, transparent and independent probe by a neutral commission of experts, but accused India of evading investigation and choosing a confrontational path.

 

Urging global attention, Pakistan said the international community must remain vigilant, warning that any military adventurism by India would be responded to assuredly and decisively and that the onus of any escalatory spiral and its consequences shall squarely lie with India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Brics, BRICS

Brics group shows internal rifts as ministers fall short of joint statement

PM Narendra Modi holds meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval, CDS General Anil Chauhan, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, and IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh | PHOTO:PMO/PTI

Pahalgam terror attack: Armed forces have 'full operational freedom'

Wagah border, Attari Wagah international border

59 Pakistanis deported from Kashmir; Shaurya Chakra awardee's mother stays

India faced more than 1.2 billion cyberattacks in the third quarter of 2024, marking a 92 per cent increase from the year before. The onslaught included 271 million attacks on APIs, according to report by application security firm Indusface. API is s

India thwarts Pakistan-based cyberattack; small-arms firing persists

Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada and Liberal Party leader, delivers his victory speech after a stunning comeback in the national election

With Carney's ascent, India hopes relations with Canada will improve

Topics : India Pakistan relations Terrorism Indian Army Pahalgam attack

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 11:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOAmbuja Cements Results 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayMeta AI AppMarket HolidayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon