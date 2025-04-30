Wednesday, April 30, 2025 | 11:41 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / 'In touch with India, Pakistan', says US official on Pahalgam terror attack

'In touch with India, Pakistan', says US official on Pahalgam terror attack

The US State Department spokesperson sidestepped a reporter's question about a Pakistani minister's claim that his country carried out 'dirty work' on behalf of the US and the UK

Boris Pradhan New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 11:38 AM IST

The United States is actively monitoring the escalating situation between India and Pakistan following the violent terrorist attack in Pahalgam and is in touch with both governments, US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said.
 
In a press briefing, Bruce underscored that Secretary of State Marco Rubio plans to engage with the foreign ministers of both nations “as early as today or tomorrow”. “Rubio said we are reaching out to both parties and telling them not to escalate the situation. The secretary expects to speak with the foreign ministers of Pakistan and India as early as today or tomorrow. He (Rubio) is encouraging other national leaders and foreign ministers to reach out to the countries on this issue,” she said.
 
 
US sidesteps question on Pak minister’s ‘dirty work’ claim 
 
The US State Department spokesperson sidestepped a reporter’s question about a Pakistani minister’s claim that his country carried out ‘dirty work’ on behalf of the US and the UK for three decades. 
After the Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistani Defence Minister Khwaja Asif was questioned by a Sky News journalist about Pakistan’s involvement in supporting terrorist groups. “We have been doing this dirty work for the US for the past three decades, including the West and the UK,” Asif had responded. Khwaja Asif characterised Pakistan’s past policies as ‘mistake’ and acknowledged that the country had “suffered because of that”. 

When questioned about Asif’s claim during a Tuesday press briefing, Bruce provided a non-committal response. “The secretary of state will speak with the foreign ministers of both countries. We’re also monitoring the developments across the board in that region, and we, as you know, are at multiple levels in touch with the governments of India and Pakistan,” Bruce said.
“We, of course, are encouraging all parties to work together for a responsible solution. The world is watching this, but I have no additional details in that regard,” she said.
 
India’s response to Pahalgam attack 
Following the Pahalgam attack, India implemented multiple diplomatic and security responses including suspending the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, stopping cross-border trade via the Attari Integrated Check Post, and revoking the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistani nationals. Additionally, Pakistani citizens already present in India were ordered to leave the country within a 40-hour timeframe.

Topics : India Pakistan United States BS Web Reports USA Pahalgam attack

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 11:02 AM IST

