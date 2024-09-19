India-US conduct joint military exercise under Yudh Abhyas in Rajasthan

Notably, army personnel have been training together at the Foreign Training Node, Mahajan Field Firing Ranges in Rajasthan, since September 9 and will continue till September 22 (Photo: Shutterstock)

Spokesperson of Defence said on Wednesday that Over 1,200 Indian and US troops are currently pushing their limits in Rajasthan's rugged terrain, honing firepower and endurance in real-time counter-terrorism drills. India and US army personnel are training together to bolster interoperability and enhance synergy between forces of both nations in the 20th edition of the Joint Military Exercise 'Yudh Abhyas 2024.' Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp In a post on X, the Ministry of Defence said, "Over 1200 Indian and US troops are currently pushing their limits in Rajasthan's rugged terrain, honing firepower and endurance in real-time counter-terrorism drills. This isn't just training--it's a powerful display of trust and strengthened bilateral bonds."

In another post, the spokesperson stated, "Troops of India & US hone their skills during Joint Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2024 underway in Rajasthan. Tactical drills, including quick response, planning, & combined field training, are strengthening the interoperability & joint capability of the two Armed Forces."

Notably, army personnel have been training together at the Foreign Training Node, Mahajan Field Firing Ranges in Rajasthan, since September 9 and will continue till September 22.

The Indian Army has released a video showcasing the joint training exercises, highlighting the participation of troops from both nations.

"Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2024 Troops of Indian Army & USA train together to bolster interoperability and enhance synergy between forces of both the Nations in the 20th edition of the Joint Military Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2024, between #India and USA, at the Foreign Training Node, Mahajan Field Firing Ranges in Rajasthan," Indian Army said on X.

On Sunday, the army personnel took a break and visited the historic Junagarh Fort in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

Around 600 soldiers from the US have arrived in India, and they were brought to Junagarh in groups by bus and taken on a guided tour of the fort. The American soldiers were amazed by the historic Badal Mahal, Ranivas, and artillery.