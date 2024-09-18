Business Standard
China imposes sanctions on US companies selling weapons to Taiwan

China has previously demanded US companies end cooperation with Taiwan's armed forces, with no apparent effect

AP Beijing
Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 5:07 PM IST

China on Wednesday announced sanctions on American companies selling arms to the self-ruled island of Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its own territory and threatens to annex by force.
Chinese state media made the announcement, citing the Foreign Ministry, but gave no details on the companies involved. Taiwan is awaiting deliveries of F-16 fighter jets, Abrams tanks and a range of missiles from the US.
China has been upping its threats to attack Taiwan, whose 2.3 million citizens overwhelmingly favour their current status of de-facto independence. Despite their lack of formal diplomatic ties, the US has long been a key provider of armaments and is legally bound to ensure the island can defend itself.
 
Along with buying weapons from the US, Taiwan has also been reviving its domestic arms industry. A fleet of submarines is underway, while mandatory military service for men has been extended to one year.
First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 5:07 PM IST

