India, US advancing talks on multi-sector bilateral trade agreement: MEA

India, US advancing talks on multi-sector bilateral trade agreement: MEA

The MEA further stated that its objectives is to bolster India-US trade across goods and services sector, increase market access and reduce tariff

Mohammad Anab Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) shed light on the ongoing issue regarding the reciprocal tariff being imposed on India by United States.  Speaking on the reciprocal tariff policy, MEA said during PM Narendra Modi's US visit, both countries had announced plans to negotiate mutually beneficial trade deal.
 
It added that India and US are in process of advancing discussions on a multi-sector bilateral trade agreement. 
 
The MEA further stated that its objectives is to bolster India-US trade across goods and services sector, increase market access and reduce tariff. It further aims to deepen supply chain integration between India and US via the trade deal.   Speaking on the recent incident of breach of Foreign Minister S Jaishankar's security during his visit to UK, the MEA said that they have conveyed their deep concern to the English authorities.  "We have noted UK's statement and our view of its sincerity would depend on action taken against culprits," MEA added.   Neighbouring nation Bangladesh has witnessed political turmoil since the ousting of the Sheikh Hasina govt and a new dispensation led by economist Muhammad Yunus took over the reigns. The MEA stated that India remains concerned about the deteriorating law and order situation which has been further exacerbated by the release of violent extremists.   It further added that they support a stable and peaceful Bangladesh and wants an inclusive polls to be held in the neighbouring country. 
 

Topics : US India relations US trade deals tariffs

First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 5:10 PM IST

