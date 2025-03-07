Friday, March 07, 2025 | 04:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Russia warns of countermeasures to respond to EU 'militarisation' plans

Russia warns of countermeasures to respond to EU 'militarisation' plans

European leaders on Thursday backed plans to spend more on defence and continue to stand by Ukraine in a world upended by Donald Trump's reversal of U.S. policies

Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters MOSCOW
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 4:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Kremlin said on Friday that Russia may need to act to respond to what it called European Union plans to militarise the bloc that cast Russia as its main adversary. 
European leaders on Thursday backed plans to spend more on defence and continue to stand by Ukraine in a world upended by Donald Trump's reversal of U.S. policies. 
"We see that the European Union is now actively discussing the militarisation of the EU and the development of the defence segment. This is a process that we are watching closely, because the EU is positioning Russia as its main adversary," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. 
 
"This, of course, could potentially be a topic of deep concern for us and there could be a need to take appropriate measures in response to ensure our security. 
"And, of course, such confrontational rhetoric and confrontational thinking that we are now seeing in Brussels and in European capitals is, seriously at odds with the mood for finding a peaceful settlement around Ukraine." 
 

More From This Section

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Multipolar world benefits India, strengthens global ties: EAM Jaishankar

India china

India, China should tango together, support each other, says Chinese FM

File Photo: The US court has approved the extradition of a Canadian businessman of Pakistani descent Tahawwur Rana to India where he is sought for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

US Supreme Court rejects Tahawwur Rana's plea to halt extradition to India

West Bank

10 missing Indian workers rescued from West Bank by Israeli authorities

S Jaishanar, External affairs minister, Ireland President Michael Higgins

EAM Jaishankar begin his official visit to Ireland, meets President Higgins

Topics : Russia European Union Russia Ukraine Conflict

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 4:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayLadki Bahin Yojana Installment DateDelhi Weather todayBank Nifty TodayPUBG 3.7 Update TodayUS Visa Green Card
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon