Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Indian Army, J-K police conduct search in Tral after terrorist attack

Indian Army, J-K police conduct search in Tral after terrorist attack

According to sources, the jawan, who was on leave and had returned home, sustained a gunshot wound

Security forces,army,soilder

Indian Army along with Jammu and Kashmir police has launched a massive cordon. (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2024 | 7:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

After an Army jawan attacked by terrorists at Tral in J-K's Pulwama, the Indian Army along with Jammu and Kashmir police has launched a massive cordon and search operation in the area.  "A massive cordon and search Operation has been launched by #IndianArmy along with @JmuKmrPolice in Tral, Pulwama where a soldier on leave was shot at by terrorists. The soldier has been evacuated and his condition is stable," Chinar Corps, India Army said on X.An Army jawan was injured after terrorists opened fire on him on Wednesday in the Tral area of Awantipora in Pulwama, official sources said. 

 

According to sources, the jawan, who was on leave and had returned home, sustained a gunshot wound to his leg. He was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment.

Sources added that his condition is stable, and the area has been cordoned off by security forces.

Further details are awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

LCA Tejas

Indian arms makers in Top 100 log $6.7-bn 2023 revenue, up 6%: Sipri

Spear Corps, Indian Army

Spear Corps commander Pendharkar reviews operational preparedness in Assam

Army, Jammu operation, Solider

LeT terrorist involved in October's Gagangir attack killed in Srinagar

Army, Soilder, Drone

Over 2,000 Army personnel, drones deployed to search missing man in Manipur

Army, Soilder, Commando

Indian Army receives supply of 480 indigenous loitering munitions

Topics : Indian Army Jammu and Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir terror attack terrorist attacks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 05 2024 | 7:12 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEWorld Chess Championship LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon