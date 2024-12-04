Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Foreign secretary Vikram Misri likely to visit Bangladesh next week

Foreign secretary Vikram Misri likely to visit Bangladesh next week

It will be the first high-level visit by a senior Indian government official to Bangladesh since the interim government came to power on August 8 after the ouster of Sheikh Hasina as prime minister

Vikram Misri, Vikram, Misri

India has been expressing concerns over attacks on minorities, especially Hindus, in that country. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Dhaka
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 7:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is likely to visit Bangladesh next week for a foreign secretary-level meeting, amid tensions between the two countries after the interim government headed by Muhammad Yunus came to power.

Foreign Adviser Md Touhid Hosain said the scheduled Foreign Secretary-level Foreign Office Consultation (FOC) between Bangladesh and India will take place in Dhaka on December 9 or 10, the state-run BSS news agency reported.

It will be the first high-level visit by a senior Indian government official to Bangladesh since the interim government came to power on August 8 after the ouster of Sheikh Hasina as prime minister.

 

"It is very clear that we want a good relationship (with India)," Hosain told reporters at the Foreign Ministry here.

However, he emphasised that relations between Bangladesh and India must be built on a reciprocal basis. "Both sides need to want that and should work for it."  Hosain said while the FOC is scheduled for December 10, it might be held a day earlier, on December 9.

During the high-level consultation, Foreign Secretary Md Jashim Uddin and Indian Foreign Secretary Misri will lead their respective delegations, the news agency said.

More From This Section

King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck

Bhutan king Wangchuck to visit India for two-day trip starting Thursday

Oli-Jinping

Nepal signs BRI cooperation agreement with China during PM Oli's visit

Suicide

730 CAPF, NSG, AR personnel committed suicide in last five years: Govt

Muhammad Yunus, Yunus

Hasina destroyed governance, need reforms before elections are held: Yunus

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Will discuss de-escalation with China in coming days: Jaishankar tells RS

The discussions are expected to cover a range of bilateral issues, including the potential extradition of Hasina and visa-related matters, it said.

Hasina is facing trial in Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal for alleged involvement in mass killings during the July-August uprising.

The tension between the two neighbours, simmering since August 5 when Hasina fled to India, aggravated further with the arrest of the Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das last week.

India has been expressing concerns over attacks on minorities, especially Hindus, in that country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Bangladesh flag, Indian flag

Grains for gold: Govt export curbs drive boom in barter smuggling

India Bangladesh, India, Bangladesh

US-India talks this week likely to address Bangladesh minorities, China

India-Bangladesh, India Bangladesh flag

India willing to build constructive relationship with B'desh: India envoy

Bangladesh flag, Indian flag

Bangladesh suspends visa services in Agartala mission over security reasons

Chinmoy Das

No relief for priest Chinmoy Das, B'desh court to resume hearing on Jan 2

Topics : India-Bangladesh ties India-Bangladesh Muhammad Yunus Sheikh Hasina

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 7:56 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEWorld Chess Championship LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon