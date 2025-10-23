Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 07:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
INS Trikand, deployed in Gulf of Aden, carries out firefighting operation

INS Trikand, deployed in Gulf of Aden, carries out firefighting operation

The vessel, MT Falcon, had 26 crew members (one British and 25 Indians), and 24 of them were rescued by merchant ships in the vicinity, according to the Indian Navy

INS Trikand

It said INS Trikand was deployed in the Gulf of Aden for maritime security operations, and it rendered critical firefighting and search and rescue assistance to the vessel (File Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 7:04 AM IST

Indian warship INS Trikand carried out a rescue mission on board a Cameroon-flagged commercial carrier off the coast of Djibouti after the vessel caught fire, in which two crew members were killed.

The vessel, MT Falcon, had 26 crew members (one British and 25 Indians), and 24 of them were rescued by merchant ships in the vicinity, according to the Indian Navy.

It said INS Trikand was deployed in the Gulf of Aden for maritime security operations, and it rendered critical firefighting and search and rescue assistance to the vessel.

"A team of firefighting and medical specialists from INS Trikand boarded MT Falcon and recovered the mortal remains of two missing crew, braving intense heat, damaged structures and toxic fumes," the Navy posted on 'X'.

 

"The mortal remains were subsequently handed over to the Embassy of India in Djibouti," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 7:02 AM IST

