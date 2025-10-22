Wednesday, October 22, 2025 | 10:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India, EU discuss resolution of pending issues in proposed trade pact

India, EU discuss resolution of pending issues in proposed trade pact

The meeting was important as Goyal is scheduled to visit Brussels next week to give an impetus to the ongoing negotiations for the proposed trade agreement between India and the European Union

india eu trade negotiations

Engagements between the two sides have increased as they have decided to conclude the negotiations by December.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2025 | 10:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said he held a meeting with EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic to discuss outstanding issues related to the proposed trade pact.

The meeting was important as Goyal is scheduled to visit Brussels next week to give an impetus to the ongoing negotiations for the proposed trade agreement between India and the European Union.

"Had a productive engagement focused on the positive resolution of the outstanding issues with respect to the India-EU FTA with Mr @MarosSefcovic, EU Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, ahead of my Brussels visit starting next week," Goyal said in a post on X.

 

Goyal's visit follows the conclusion of the 14th round of talks between the two sides from October 6 to October 10.

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal has also held talks with European Commission (EC) Director General for Trade (DG-Trade) Sabine Weyand in Brussels.

Also Read

Deep Kapuria

Is India ready to embrace CPTPP after walking out of RCEP in 2019?

trade talk, US India

Centre says trade team to visit US this week as bilateral talks progress

trade

India's trade hurdle: Bureaucrats unchecked, entrepreneurs unheardpremium

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

LIVE news: India's capacity to absorb shocks strong amid global shifts, says FM Sitharaman

real estate

DGTR recommends 5-year anti-dumping duty on select Chinese cranes imports

Engagements between the two sides have increased as they have decided to conclude the negotiations by December.

In June 2022, India and the EU bloc resumed negotiations for a comprehensive FTA, an investment protection agreement and a pact on geographical indications after a gap of over eight years.

It was stalled in 2013 due to differences on the level of opening up markets.

India's bilateral trade in goods with the EU was $ 136.53 billion in 2024-25 (exports worth $ 75.85 billion and imports worth $ 60.68 billion), making it the largest trading partner for goods.

The EU market accounts for about 17 per cent of India's total exports, and the bloc's exports to India constitute 9 per cent of its total overseas shipments.

Besides demanding significant duty cuts in automobiles and medical devices, the EU wants tax reduction in other products like wine, spirits, meat, poultry, and a strong intellectual property regime.

Indian goods' exports to the EU, such as ready-made garments, pharmaceuticals, steel, petroleum products, and electrical machinery, can become more competitive if the pact sails through.

The India-EU trade pact negotiations cover 23 policy areas or chapters, including trade in goods, services, investment, trade remedies, rules of origin, customs and trade facilitation, competition, government procurement, dispute settlement, intellectual property rights, geographical indications, and sustainable development.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump calls Modi to convey Diwali wishes, discuss trade, Russia oil

India-Japan maritime exercise

INS Sahyadri arrives for India-Japan maritime exercise 'JAIMEX 25'

India-Chad

India, Chad discuss boosting ties in military training, counter-terrorism

PM Modi, Narendra Modi

Malaysia says PM Modi to attend East Asia summit; MEA yet to confirm

xternal Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Taliban counterpart Amir Khan Muttaqi.

India upgrades its technical mission in Kabul to the status of an embassy

Topics : India trade India EU summit Trade talks European Union

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 22 2025 | 10:48 PM IST

Explore News

Delhi AQI TodaySamsung Galaxy XR Headset LaunchChatGPT Atlas AI Browser LaunchLatest News LIVERealme GT8 Series LaunchH-1B Visa FeeGold-Silver Price TodayBank HolidayOTT Release this weekUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon