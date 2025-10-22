Wednesday, October 22, 2025 | 11:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Goyal to meet German leaders, businesses to boost trade and investment

Goyal to meet German leaders, businesses to boost trade and investment

Germany is a member of the 27-nation bloc, European Union. India and the EU are negotiating a trade agreement

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

During the visit on October 23, Goyal will hold bilateral meetings with German Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Katherina Reiche, and Economic and Financial Policy Advisor at the Federal Chancellery and Germany's G7 and G20 Sherpa Levin Holle. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2025 | 11:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will visit Berlin, Germany this week to meet government officials and businesses to discuss ways to boost trade and investments between the two countries, an official statement said on Wednesday.

During the visit on October 23, Goyal will hold bilateral meetings with German Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Katherina Reiche, and Economic and Financial Policy Advisor at the Federal Chancellery and Germany's G7 and G20 Sherpa Levin Holle.

"Discussions during the meeting will focus on further strengthening the dynamic Indo-German economic partnership and exploring new avenues for enhanced trade and investment cooperation," the commerce ministry said.

 

He will also participate in the third Berlin Global Dialogue (BGD) -- an annual summit that brings together leaders from business, government, and academia to deliberate on issues shaping the global economy.

The minister will hold bilateral meetings with CEOs of leading German companies such as Schaeffler Group, Renk Vehicle Mobility Solutions, Herrenknecht AG, Infineon Technologies AG, Enertrag SE, and Mercedes-Benz Group AG.

Germany is a member of the 27-nation bloc, European Union. India and the EU are negotiating a trade agreement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

US President Donald Trump during Diwali celebration in the Oval Office at the White House on Tuesday. (PHOTO: PTI)

India not going to buy much oil from Russia, says US President Donald Trump

india eu trade negotiations

India, EU discuss resolution of pending issues in proposed trade pact

India-Japan maritime exercise

INS Sahyadri arrives for India-Japan maritime exercise 'JAIMEX 25'

India-Chad

India, Chad discuss boosting ties in military training, counter-terrorism

PM Modi, Narendra Modi

Malaysia says PM Modi to attend East Asia summit; MEA yet to confirm

Topics : Piyush Goyal External Affairs Defence Security News India India Germany

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 22 2025 | 11:46 PM IST

Explore News

Delhi AQI TodaySamsung Galaxy XR Headset LaunchChatGPT Atlas AI Browser LaunchLatest News LIVERealme GT8 Series LaunchH-1B Visa FeeGold-Silver Price TodayBank HolidayOTT Release this weekUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon