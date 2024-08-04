Business Standard
Israeli strikes on Gaza kill at least 25 people as tensions flare up

The Israeli military said it struck militants inside a Hamas command emb­e­dded within the schools, accusing Hamas of operating from within civilian property

Gaza, Palestine

A senior Biden administration official called on Israel to redouble negotiations on a Gaza ceasefire, saying the risk of a wider regional conflict increases the urgency of reaching a deal with Hamas. Image: Bloomberg

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2024 | 11:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

An Israeli airstrike hit two schools in Gaza City on Sunday, killing at least 25 people, the Palestinian official news agency said, while the Israeli military said it struck a Hamas military compound embedded in the schools.

An Israeli air strike hit a tent camp inside a hospital in central Gaza earlier in the day. Gaza health officials said at least 44 Palestinians were killed on Sunday, the day after a round of talks in Cairo ended without result.
 
Footage circulated on Palestinian media showed bodies scattered inside the yard of one of two blast-wrecked schools as residents rushed to carry casualties, including children, and loaded them into ambulance vehicles that took them to at least two nearby hospitals.
 
The Palestinian officials news agency WAFA and Hamas media said dozens were wounded in addition to the 25 fatalities in the schools of Hassan Salama and Al-Nasser, which housed Palestinian displaced families. They said the strike destroyed several structures inside the facilities.
 
The Israeli military said it struck militants inside a Hamas command emb­e­dded within the schools, accusing Hamas of operating from within civilian property. Hamas denies using civilian institutions for military purposes. The Hamas-run government media office said Israel had struck 172 designated shelters, since October 7.
 
A senior Biden administration official called on Israel to redouble negotiations on a Gaza ceasefire, saying the risk of a wider regional conflict increases the urgency of reaching a deal with Hamas.

Topics : israel Hamas

First Published: Aug 04 2024 | 11:08 PM IST

