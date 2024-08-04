27 Chinese aircrafts cross into Taiwan's Air Defense Identification Zone

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence has reported a surge in activity by China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) near the Taiwan Strait, over 28 Chinese aircraft including J-16 and KJ-500 were detected on Saturday. According to the Ministry, 27 of the PLA aircraft breached the median line, entering Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern, southeastern and eastern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Taiwan's military closely monitored the situation and responded promptly to the incursion. In a post on X, Taiwan MND said. "Overall 28 #PLA aircraft in various types (including J-16, KJ-500, etc.) were detected from 0750hr today. Out of which, 27 crossed the median line of the #Taiwan Strait and entered the northern, central, southwestern, southeastern and eastern ADIZ."

Earlier in the day, Taiwan detected 18 Chinese aircraft and 13 People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels as of 6 am local time on Saturday

According to the Ministry, 11 of the PLA aircraft breached the median line, entering Taiwan's southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ). Taiwan's military closely monitored the situation and responded promptly to the incursion.

In a post on X, Taiwan MND said, "18 PLA aircraft and 13 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 11 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

On July 30, Taiwan President Lai Ching-te accused the Chinese government of misinterpreting a United Nations resolution to justify its military activities against Taiwan.

He condemned China for its inaccurate interpretation of UN Resolution 2758, including drawing an inappropriate linkage to its "One China" principle.

While addressing the annual summit of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC) in Taipei on Tuesday, Lai said that this move is aimed to not only "construct a legal basis for China's military aggression against Taiwan" but also to obstruct Taiwan's efforts to participate in international organisations.