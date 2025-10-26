Sunday, October 26, 2025 | 11:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Jaishankar holds talks with Malaysian PM on sidelines of Asean summit

Jaishankar holds talks with Malaysian PM on sidelines of Asean summit

Jaishankar discussed the global and regional scenario with Singapore Counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan and deliberated on strengthening bilateral cooperation

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

S Jaishankar also held a meeting with Thai counterpart Sihasak Phuangketkeow. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Kuala Lumpur
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2025 | 11:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday held talks with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit and conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's best wishes for the successful event.

Honoured to meet Prime Minister @anwaribrahim of Malaysia. Conveyed the best wishes of Prime Minister @narendramodi for a successful ASEAN Summit, Jaishankar, who is in Kuala Lumpur to attend the annual ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) summit, posted on social media.

Value his thoughts on strengthening our bilateral cooperation and people-to-people linkages, he added.

The External Affairs Minister also met the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Korea, Cho Hyun, on the sidelines of the summit and discussed cooperation in automotive, electronics, semiconductor, defence and shipbuilding sectors.

 

Delighted to meet @FMChoHyun of RoK, on the sidelines of ASEAN meetings in Malaysia. Appreciate the deepening of our Special Strategic Partnership. Discussed cooperation in automotive, electronics, semiconductor, defence and shipbuilding, he posted on social media.

Also Read

Marco Rubio

US-Pakistan relations don't come at expense of India, says Marco Rubio

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

EAM S Jaishankar slams UN's inaction on terrorism, calls for reform

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Jaishankar reaffirms India's commitment to peace at 80th UN anniversary

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi unlikely to attend Asean summit in Malaysia; EAM to represent India

xternal Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Taliban counterpart Amir Khan Muttaqi.

India upgrades its Kabul mission to embassy to boost ties with Afghanistan

Jaishankar discussed the global and regional scenario with Singapore Counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan and deliberated on strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Good to meet FM @VivianBala of Singapore. A very useful exchange on the global and regional scenario, as well as opportunities for strengthening India-Singapore cooperation," the minister posted.

He also held a meeting with Thai counterpart Sihasak Phuangketkeow.

A first meeting with Thai FM @SihasakPh in Kuala Lumpur today. Look forward to working together to take forward our Strategic Partnership, he posted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday virtually addressed the India-ASEAN annual summit.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi calls for early review of India-Asean FTA to unlock trade potential

Foreign Secretary, Vinay Mohan Kwatra

Indian Envoy to US discusses trade deal, energy security with US Senator

Anwar Ibrahim, Malaysia PM

We aim to conclude Asean-India trade deal this year: Malaysian PM

Donald Trump, Trump

India cutting back Russian oil purchases 'completely': Donald Trump

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi mourns Thailand's Queen Mother Sirikit, hails her service

Topics : External Affairs Defence Security News S Jaishankar Malaysia Trade talks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 26 2025 | 11:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayQ2 Results todayKurnool Bus Fire AccidentStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayITC Hotels Q2 ResultsRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon