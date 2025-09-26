Friday, September 26, 2025 | 11:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jaishankar joins G4 counterparts at UNGA, reaffirms push for UNSC reforms

Jaishankar joins G4 counterparts at UNGA, reaffirms push for UNSC reforms

Jaishankar stated that the Foreign Minister discussed the expansion of the Security Council and assessed the ongoing Inter-Governmental Negotiation (IGN) process

Sep 26 2025 | 11:02 AM IST

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday (local time) joined his counterparts from Japan, Germany and Brazil at the G4 Foreign Ministers' Meeting on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA80), where the group reiterated its strong commitment to reforming the United Nations.

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated that the Foreign Minister discussed the expansion of the Security Council and assessed the ongoing Inter-Governmental Negotiation (IGN) process.

"Glad to join the G4 Foreign Ministers Meeting along with colleagues Takeshi Iwaya, Johann Wadephul and Mauro Vieira in New York today. G4 reiterated its commitment to reforming the United Nations including the UN Security Council. It also assessed the current state of the Inter-Governmental Negotiation IGN process," the EAM said in his post.

 

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar engaged in a series of bilateral meetings on the margins of UNGA80 and the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting (FMM) hosted by South Africa.

He exchanged greetings with Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Haji Hasan and also met with the UK Foreign Secretary, Yvette Cooper.

"Exchanged greetings with FM Mohamad Haji Hasan of Malaysia at UNGA80," the EAM posted.

"Pleasure to meet UK FS Yvette Cooper in her new responsibility at UNGA80. Discussed follow-up from the recent successful visit of PM Narendra Modi, where Vision 2035 was announced," he said in another post.

Jaishankar also held a "warm conversation" with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and had a "catch-up" with Australian Foreign Minister Senator Wong.

Earlier, Jaishankar addressed the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting hosted by South Africa, where he highlighted the G20's vital role in ensuring global stability amid ongoing geopolitical and economic turbulence.

"Spoke at the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting hosted by South Africa on the sidelines of UNGA80. Highlighted that in a politically & economically volatile international situation, G20 members have a particular responsibility to strengthen its stability and give it a more positive direction. Can be best done by: undertaking dialogue and diplomacy, firmly combating terrorism and appreciating the need for stronger energy and economic security," he posted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : S Jaishankar UNGA Session unsc

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

