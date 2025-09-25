Thursday, September 25, 2025 | 03:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / MoD inks ₹62,370 cr deal with HAL to purchase 97 LCA Mk1A aircraft

MoD inks ₹62,370 cr deal with HAL to purchase 97 LCA Mk1A aircraft

The delivery of these aircraft would commence during 2027-28 and be completed over a period of six years

tejas, defence, lca

The project is being supported by nearly 105 Indian companies directly engaged in the manufacture of detailed components. Photo: PIB

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 3:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Thursday inked a ₹62,370 crore deal with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the procurement of 97 Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk1A, including 68 fighters and 29 twin-seaters, for the Indian Air Force (IAF), the MoD said in a statement.
 
The delivery of these aircraft would commence during 2027-28 and be completed over a period of six years, it added.
 
The aircraft will have an indigenous content of over 64 per cent, with 67 additional items incorporated, over and above the previous LCA Mk1A contract signed in January 2021.

Project to create 11,750 jobs

The project is being supported by nearly 105 Indian companies directly engaged in the manufacture of detailed components. The production is expected to generate close to 11,750 direct and indirect jobs annually over the duration of six years, providing a major boost to the domestic aerospace ecosystem.
 

Move in line with 'Make in India'

The move aligns with the government’s increased focus on strengthening the domestic defence sector and promoting the ‘Make in India’ initiative. According to media reports, India is the world’s second-largest importer of weapons. 

Also Read

defence

WhAP facility opens in Morocco: All about India's first amphibious vehicle

l&t, bel, amca

L&T, BEL join hands to support India's fifth-gen fighter aircraft programme

Wheeled Armoured Platform, WhAP 8x8

Tata Advanced Systems opens first overseas defence facility in Morocco

manufacturing sector, economy

Pvt defence firms to continue double-digit growth in FY26: Crisil Ratings

Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh says PoK will naturally come to India without any aggression

 
"The integration of advanced indigenously developed systems such as the UTTAM Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) Radar, Swayam Raksha Kavach, and control surface actuators will further strengthen the Aatmanirbharta initiatives," MoD said.

LCA Mk1A: Most advanced version

The LCA Mk1A is the most advanced version of the LCA Tejas. It is equipped with AESA Radar, an EW suite consisting of radar warning and self-protection jamming, a digital map generator, smart multi-function displays, a combined interrogator and transponder, an advanced radio altimeter and other features.

More From This Section

france, fighter jet, safran

India may turn to France's Safran jet engines as US defence talks drag on

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Jaishankar holds talks with Mexico, Cyprus and Pacific counterparts at UNGA

drugs

US sanctions 2 Indians for supplying counterfeit fentanyl-laced pills

Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft

Tata, Kalyani not likely to tie up with HAL for Amca race; L&T picks BELpremium

Jaishankar, UNGA

Global South mustn't rely on single market, says EAM S Jaishankar

Topics : defence firms Defence ministry Defence acquisitions BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 3:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon