Thursday, September 25, 2025 | 11:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Terrorism remains a 'persistent threat' to development, says EAM Jaishankar

Terrorism remains a 'persistent threat' to development, says EAM Jaishankar

Addressing the G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting here, Jaishankar said those who act against terrorists on any front render a "larger service to the international community as a whole"

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

"A persistent threat to development is that perennial disruptor of peace - terrorism," S Jaishankar said, adding, "It is imperative that the world display neither tolerance nor accommodation to terrorist activities." (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India United Nations
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 11:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said that terrorism remains a "persistent threat" to development and stressed that the world must show neither tolerance nor accommodation to terrorist activities.

Addressing the G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting here, Jaishankar said those who act against terrorists on any front render a "larger service to the international community as a whole".

Speaking on the correlation between international peace and global development, he said that in recent times, both deteriorated in parallel.

"A persistent threat to development is that perennial disruptor of peace - terrorism," he said, adding, "It is imperative that the world display neither tolerance nor accommodation to terrorist activities."  As the world confronts conflict, economic pressures and terrorism, the limitations of multilateralism and the United Nations are visible, Jaishankar said.

 

"The need for reforming multilateralism has never been greater, he said, adding that today, the international situation is both politically and economically volatile.

Also Read

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Jaishankar holds talks with Mexico, Cyprus and Pacific counterparts at UNGA

Jaishankar, UNGA

Global South mustn't rely on single market, says EAM S Jaishankar

S Jaishankar

Global South must boost supply chain, promote South-South trade: Jaishankar

Marco Rubio

Rubio defends India-US bond, but warns tariffs signal stance on Russia war

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Jaishankar calls for stronger Global South unity, collective UN reform push

We as members of G20 have a particular responsibility to strengthen its stability and give it a more positive direction that is best done by undertaking dialogue and diplomacy, by firmly combating terrorism, and by appreciating the need for stronger energy and economic security.

Speaking on peace and global development, he said ongoing conflicts, particularly in Ukraine and Gaza, have starkly demonstrated the costs, especially to the Global South, in terms of energy, food and fertiliser security.

Apart from jeopardising supplies and logistics, access and cost themselves became pressure points on nations. Double standards are clearly in evidence, he said.

Jaishankar stressed that while peace enables development, threatening development cannot facilitate peace.

He said that making energy and other essentials more uncertain in an economically fragile situation helps no one, and called for moving the needle towards dialogue and diplomacy, "not in the opposite direction towards further complications".

In any conflict situation, there will be a few who have the ability to engage both sides and such countries can be utilised by the international community, both to achieve peace and to maintain it thereafter, he said.

So even as we attempt to address complex threats to peace, the value of encouraging a buy-in from those supportive of such goals should be appreciated," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

Today's highlights: Tax burden on people will reduce further, says PM Modi

Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh bags Best Actor nomination for Chamkila in 2025 Intl Emmys

Sonam Wangchuk, Sonam, Wangchuk

Centre cancels FCRA licence of Sonam Wangchuk's NGO amid Leh protest

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi invites global investors to tap India's food processing sector

Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Jyotiraditya, Scindia

Scindia says telecom cybersecurity concerns resolved after industry meet

Topics : India News S Jaishankar Terrorism Development

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 11:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon