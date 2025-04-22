Tuesday, April 22, 2025 | 07:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Kailash Mansarovar Yatra to resume on June 30 after five-year gap

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra to resume on June 30 after five-year gap

The yatra will pass through the Lipulekh Pass located at an altitude of 17,000 feet in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district, it said

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra

The yatra will commence from Delhi on June 30 in which there will be five groups of 50 people each, a total of 250 devotees, will take part | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India Dehradun
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 7:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra will begin on June 30, after a gap of five years, an official statement said on Monday.

The yatra will pass through the Lipulekh Pass located at an altitude of 17,000 feet in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district, it said.

The pilgrimage, which is organised every year, was postponed in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and since then it could not be conducted. But, due to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, it will be conducted this year, it said.

A meeting was held in New Delhi on Monday regarding the yatra under the aegis of the Uttarakhand government and the Indian Ministry of External Affairs. During the meeting, the responsibility of conducting the pilgrimage was handed over to the Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam, it said.

 

The yatra will commence from Delhi on June 30 in which there will be five groups of 50 people each, a total of 250 devotees, will take part.

Also Read

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra

India-China to resume Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, agree on flight services

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra

India-China talks: Resuming Yatra, flights, and what it means for ties

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra

India, China agree to resume Kailash Mansarovar Yatra in 2025: MEA's secy

Car accident pune, car accident, Porsche car, Porsche, car

Porsche case: Medical body suspends licences of doctors over blood swap

Mehbooba Mufti, Mehbooba, Mufti

Mehbooba backs Rahul Gandhi on EC, flags attack on democratic institutions

The first group for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra will enter China via Lipulekh Pass on July 10 and the last group will depart from China for India on August 22.

The statement said that each team will depart from Delhi and after staying one night in Tanakpur in Champawat district of Uttarakhand, one night in Dharchula in Pithoragarh district, two nights in Gunji and two nights in Nabhidang, will enter Taklakot in China.

After visiting Kailash, the passenger will depart from China and after staying one night in Bundi of Pithoragarh district, one night in Chaukori and one night in Almora, he will reach Delhi.

Thus, each team will travel for a total of 22 days.

According to the statement, the health check-up of all the pilgrims going on Kailash Mansarovar Yatra will be done first in Delhi and then in Gunji.

Mount Kailash and Lake Manasarovar, located in Tibet under Chinese control, have great religious significance. Hindus believe that Mount Kailash is the abode of Lord Shiva and that by circumambulating it and taking a bath in Lake Manasarovar, one attains salvation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Looking forward to President Trump's India visit: PM Modi to VP Vance

Looking forward to President Trump's India visit: PM Modi to VP Vance

JD Vance, Usha Vance, PM Modi

PM Modi, US V-P Vance hail progress on trade pact in wide-ranging talks

Chinese fighter jet J-36

China steps up testing of sixth-gen stealth fighters amid tensions with US

BrahMos

India exports second batch BrahMos missile to Philippines via sea

Army, Indian Army, BSF

India can't be just a spectator in race for tech supremacy: Army officer

Topics : Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Uttarakhand Ministry of External Affairs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 7:07 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyGold Silver Price TodayQ4 Results TodayHDFC Q4 Results 2025Delhi Traffic Advisory TodayKKR vs GT Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon