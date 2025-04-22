Tuesday, April 22, 2025 | 06:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Mehbooba backs Rahul Gandhi on EC, flags attack on democratic institutions

Mehbooba backs Rahul Gandhi on EC, flags attack on democratic institutions

Mufti also welcomed the registration of an FIR against Army personnel accused of assaulting a professor in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir

Mehbooba Mufti, Mehbooba, Mufti

She added that even the Supreme Court was not being spared (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Jammu
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 6:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Peoples Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti on Monday expressed concern over the alleged erosion of democratic institutions in the country and backed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks against the Election Commission of India.

Mufti also welcomed the registration of an FIR against Army personnel accused of assaulting a professor in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

"It is true that our institutions are being compromised. What Rahul Gandhi said that there was a huge increase in the number of voters between the parliamentary elections and Maharashtra assembly polls needs to be investigated," Mufti told reporters here.

She added that even the Supreme Court was not being spared, citing recent backlash from the BJP against the top court's verdicts related to governors and Waqf.

 

"The Supreme Court gave verdicts regarding the governors and Waqf, and the entire BJP attacked it. Even institutions like the Supreme Court are being undermined. The Election Commission consists of only a few individuals. What they do or don't do is concerning," she said.

Also Read

Mehbooba Mufti, Mehbooba, Mufti

Mehbooba Mufti thanks CMs of Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka for Waqf stance

Mehbooba Mufti, Mehbooba, Mufti

Mehbooba urges NC alliance to pass resolution rejecting Waqf amendments

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, waqf bill

Waqf Act sparks uproar in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly; PDP MLA escorted out

Mehbooba Mufti, Mehbooba, Mufti

Mehbooba slams Assembly speaker for imposing a form of 'martial law'

Iltija Mufti, Iltija

PDP's Iltija Mufti claims she, mother Mehbooba placed under house arrest

Hitting out at the BJP, Mufti said, "When leaders like Nishikant Dubey and even the Vice-President openly make remarks on the Supreme Court, it shows that the government is undermining institutions to bring them under its control."  She said Gandhi's concerns hold merit.

Addressing the diaspora at an event in America's Boston on Monday, Rahul Gandhi said India's Election Commission is "compromised".

Citing voter turnout figures in the Maharashtra assembly election, he noted that he had been raising the issue earlier as well and that "there is something very wrong with the system".

The comments drew a strong reaction from the BJP which called him a "traitor".

Commenting on the recent tensions in West Bengal, Mufti said she had urged the Muslim community there to avoid violent protests.

"I appealed to them not to engage in any protest that could turn violent and give communal forces a chance to defame them," she said.

Mufti credited the secular fabric of the majority population for the survival of Muslims over the past 77 years but warned that the rise of communal elements was putting their safety at risk.

"You can see the condition of Muslims. Mosques and dargahs are being demolished," she said.

The PDP chief also welcomed the registration of an FIR against Army personnel accused of assaulting a professor in Rajouri. "I am happy that an FIR has been lodged in the matter. Such incidents should not happen," she said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

Be facilitators of growth, PM Narendra Modi exhorts civil servants

Raja Iqbal Singh

BJP nominates Raja Iqbal Singh for upcoming MCD election, AAP to abstain

PremiumBhushan Ramkrishna Gavai

A stickler for court discipline: Meet next CJI Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai

PremiumIndian diaspora

High stakes for Indian diaspora in Canada and Australia elections

Premiumrefugee, fund cut

UNHCR fund cut: Refugee lifeline hangs by a thread in host nations

Topics : Mehbooba Mufti Rahul Gandhi Election Commission of India Jammu and Kashmir politics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 6:45 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyGold Silver Price TodayQ4 Results TodayHDFC Q4 Results 2025Delhi Traffic Advisory TodayKKR vs GT Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon