Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu likely to visit India on October 7

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu likely to visit India on October 7

This will notably be the second time that Muizzu is visiting India this year after attending the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this June

Narendra Modi, Mohamed Muizzu

Mohamed Muizzu government in the Maldives took a reconciliatory tone after ties with India soured | File Photo

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 1:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu is expected to visit India starting on October 7 as per sources.

This will mark Muizzu's first standalone bilateral visit to the country since assuming office last year.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Recently, on the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, Muizzu told ANI, that he is planning to visit India as soon as possible. He also praised the "very strong" bilateral relationship between the two countries."

"I am planning to visit (India) as soon as possible...We have a very strong bilateral relationship," Muizzu told ANI.

 

This will notably be the second time that Muizzu is visiting India this year after attending the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this June .

It is pertinent to note that earlier almost every Maldivian President used to make his first foreign visit to India, but Muizzu changed the trend by first visiting Turkiye and then China, after assuming office.

More From This Section

Iran-Israel, Israel-Iran

What will Iran do if Israel responds to missile attack? Here's what we know

Hashem Safiddine

Is Nasrallah's successor Hashem Safieddine eliminated in Israeli strikes?

Israel strike

Israel extends evacuation warnings in Lebanon, signalling increased attacks

Joe Biden, Biden, Joe

President Biden 'in discussion' on possible strikes on Iran oil faciitlites

Modi, Narendra Modi

Amid West Asia crisis PM Modi chairs Cabinet Committee on Security meet

The Mohamed Muizzu government in the Maldives took a reconciliatory tone after ties with India soured, leading to a diplomatic row.

Since coming to power, Muizzu has taken several steps that have been unconventional from the point of view of India-Maldives ties. He ran his whole presidential campaign on the lines of 'India Out'. The removal of Indian troops from the country was the main election campaign of Muizzu's party.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Anura Kumara Dissanayake

Sri Lanka to Bangladesh: Is India facing a major geopolitical challenge?

India-Maldives, India Maldives flag

India extends $50 million budgetary support to Maldives for another year

India-Maldives, India Maldives flag

India major partner for development of education sector: Maldives minister

Anil Chauhan, Anil, CDS

CDS Gen Chauhan holds talks with Maldivian military commander Hilmy

EAM Jaishankar, Maldive President Muizzu, India Maldive

India, Maldives hold fresh defence dialogue focusing on Indian Ocean

Topics : India Maldives ties Maldives Maldives India relations Ministry of External Affairs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 1:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEStock Market TodayOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon