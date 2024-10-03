Business Standard
Amid West Asia crisis PM Modi chairs Cabinet Committee on Security meet

Amid West Asia crisis PM Modi chairs Cabinet Committee on Security meet

India has voiced deep concern over the escalation of the security situation in West Asia and said the conflict must not take a wider regional dimension



India has called for addressing all issues through dialogue and diplomacy. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 11:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security on Thursday to discuss the outbreak of fresh hostilities in West Asia, sources said.

The sources said the West Asia conflict and its impact on trade and supply of petroleum products was discussed in the meeting.

India has voiced deep concern over the escalation of the security situation in West Asia and said the conflict must not take a wider regional dimension.

It has also called for addressing all issues through dialogue and diplomacy.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)











Topics : Narendra Modi West Asia Israel-Iran Conflict

First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 11:31 PM IST

