Massive Islamabad protests demand reversal of decision risking 11,000 jobs

3 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2024 | 9:05 PM IST

The ongoing protest by employees of the Utility Store Corporation (USC), a state-run grocery chain in Pakistan, has entered its second week, with demonstrators showing no signs of backing down, Geo News reported.
The agitation began in response to the government's announcement to close down the USC, a move that could potentially jeopardise the livelihoods of over 11,000 employees, including approximately 6,000 permanent staff members.
Atif Shah, General Secretary of the All Pakistan Workers Alliance, voiced strong criticism against the government's decision. In a statement quoted by Geo News during the early days of the protest, Shah expressed concern for the thousands of workers, many of whom belong to lower-income groups. He argued that the closure of USC would not only affect employees but also disrupt the lives of ordinary Pakistanis who rely on the stores for affordable essential goods.
 
"USC is not a burden on the economy. In fact, it contributes around PKR 120 million in taxes annually," Shah emphasised, as protesters holding placards demanded that the government reconsider its decision.
Ali Ameen, a protester outside the USC head office in Islamabad, said the workers have been peacefully demonstrating for more than five days. "Hundreds of us are here, demanding that the government reverse its decision. The authorities made this choice without considering the consequences for workers or the public," he stated. Ameen added that no proper discussions or research were conducted before this "horrible decision" was made.
Expanding on the widespread nature of the protests, Ameen highlighted that workers across Pakistan--from Skardu in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan (PoGB) to Gwadar in Balochistan--are united in their demands. "This is a disaster for us employees, and we've been left with no choice but to take to the streets," he said. "The matter is getting out of control, and we can't bear this any longer," reported Geo News.
He further criticized the decision-makers for their detachment from the struggles of the lower-income class. "While we face hardships, the administration enjoys a lavish lifestyle. The USC was established to provide relief to the public, offering essential goods at subsidized rates, especially during emergencies. We were crucial during Covid-19 and natural disasters like floods and earthquakes," Ameen added.

Despite the USC's significant role, Ameen lamented the lack of government support during the pandemic. "We lost around 20 workers to Covid-19, yet their families still haven't received compensation. We're caught between a rock and a hard place, having worked for years without benefits or proper pay raises. Now, we've had enough," he concluded.
Facing mounting pressure from the two-week-long demonstrations in the capital, the government has been forced to reconsider its stance on the USC closure, which officials initially said was necessary to cut national expenditure.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 07 2024 | 9:05 PM IST

