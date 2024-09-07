Business Standard
BSF DG visits forward areas along LoC to review operational preparedness

Chawdhary visited the forward locations along the LoC in the Kupwara district where he was briefed about the security situation and operational preparedness of the unit deployed there

Daljit Singh Chawdhary

Chawdhary on Friday visited the Jammu and Kashmir Police headquarters here. | File photo: ANI

Director General of BSF Daljit Singh Chawdhary on Saturday visited forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district to review the operational preparedness of the force.
Chawdhary visited the forward locations along the LoC in the Kupwara district where he was briefed about the security situation and operational preparedness of the unit deployed there, officials said.
They said the BSF DG lauded the professionalism and steadfastness of the personnel in executing their duties.
Chawdhary on Friday visited the Jammu and Kashmir Police headquarters here and interacted with Director General of Police R R Swain.
 
The two officials discussed the prevailing security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir, including the counter-infiltration measures put in place to prevent entry of terrorists into the Union Territory from across the LoC.

First Published: Sep 07 2024 | 5:21 PM IST

