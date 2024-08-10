Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

22 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's Air Defense Identification Zone

In response to China's military action, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and deployed coastal-based missile systems

China Taiwan

This latest incident adds to a series of similar provocations by China in recent months.

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2024 | 8:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) said that it detected 28 Chinese military aircraft and 10 naval vessels were detected, and 22 of the aircraft entered its Air Defence Identification Zone from 6 am (local time) on Friday to 6 am (local time) on Saturday.
Of the 28 Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), 22 aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's southeastern and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ). Taiwan's MND said that it has monitored the situation and responded accordingly.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
In response to China's military action, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and deployed coastal-based missile systems to monitor PLA activity.
Taking to X, Taiwan's MND stated, "28 PLA aircraft and 10 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 22 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southeastern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."
This latest incident adds to a series of similar provocations by China in recent months. China has increased its military activities around Taiwan, including regular air and naval incursions into Taiwan's ADIZ and military exercises near the island.
On Friday, Taiwanese MND said that 18 Chinese military aircraft and nine naval vessels were operating from 6 am (local time) on Thursday to 6 am (local time) on Friday.
Of the 18 Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), 12 aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's southeastern and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

More From This Section

Bangladesh's opposition party says Sheikh Hasina must face criminal charges

Foreign minister S Jaishankar reaches Maldives to reset bilateral ties

Bangladesh's interim govt: Portfolios out, Yunus to oversee 27 ministries

Refuge to Hasina may evoke adverse reactions against India: BNP leaders

BSF foils Bangladeshi infiltration attempt at Bengal's Cooch Behar border

According to Taiwan News report, grey zone tactics are "an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one's security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force."
Taiwan has been governed independently since 1949. However, China considers Taiwan part of its territory and insists on eventual reunification, by force if necessary.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Taiwan detects 18 Chinese PLA aircraft, nine naval vessels near territory

Gold medals, confiscated signs and 'X' feuds: Taiwan's wild Paris Olympics

18 PLA aircraft cross into Taiwan's Air Defense Identification Zone

Taiwan detects 9 Chinese military aircraft, 9 naval vessels near territory

Taiwan detects 36 PMLA aircraft, 12 naval vessels near territory

Topics : Taiwan China military aircraft Military drills

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 10 2024 | 8:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024Paris Olympics 2024 LIVEOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon