Friday, July 25, 2025 | 06:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / PM Modi offers $565 mn credit line to Maldives, opens door for FTA

PM Modi offers $565 mn credit line to Maldives, opens door for FTA

PM Modi also reiterated India's commitment to supporting Maldives' defence capabilities, given it is seeking to maintain its influence amid a growing Chinese presence

Modi, Narendra Modi, Mohamed Muizzu, Maldivian President

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu upon his arrival in Maldives, Friday, July 25, 2025. (Photo: PTI)

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 6:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India will extend a $565 million line of credit to the Maldives as part of a renewed push to deepen bilateral ties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday, following high-level talks with Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu in Male.
 
The two sides also agreed to begin negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and move forward on a bilateral investment treaty, signalling a broader economic and strategic reset after months of strained relations.
 
“India is also proud to be the most trusted friend of the Maldives,” PM Modi said after the meeting, highlighting the island nation's significance in India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ and ‘MAHASAGAR’ (Maritime and Security and Growth for All in the Region) vision.
 
 
The Rs 4,850 crore credit line — equivalent to nearly $565 million — is expected to finance infrastructure and development projects in the Maldives, where India is seeking to maintain influence amid a growing Chinese presence.
 
The two leaders also reaffirmed mutual cooperation in defence and maritime security. “Mutual cooperation in the field of defence and security is a testament to mutual trust,” PM Modi said, adding, “India will always support the Maldives to strengthen its defence capabilities.”

Also Read

Cars, auto industry

India-UK FTA clears road for British cars, but with speed bumps ahead

Tata Chemicals

Tata Chemicals Q1 FY26 result: Profit jumps 68% to ₹252 cr, revenue down 2%

Yashwant Varma

Lok Sabha to take up removal motion against Justice Varma: Rijiju

Microsoft, Vaulted Deep

Decoded: How human poop became Microsoft's tool to fight climate change

MoD-BEL

BEL inks ₹1,640 crore deal to supply air defence radars to Indian Army

 
The meeting marks the first in-person interaction between Modi and Muizzu since the latter took office last year amid tensions over his pro-China tilt and calls for Indian military personnel to leave the island nation, which was implemented shortly after his electoral win. 
Modi landed in the Maldives on Friday (July 25) for a two-day official visit, where he will serve as the chief guest at the country’s 60th Independence Day celebrations. 
Upon arrival, he was welcomed by Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, and was greeted with a traditional cultural performance by schoolchildren. 
This marks the first official state visit hosted by President Muizzu since he assumed office in November 2023, according to Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. 
The Indian prime minister’s visit to the Maldives comes immediately after a two-day trip to the United Kingdom, where India and the UK signed a landmark trade agreement aimed at boosting bilateral commerce by cutting tariffs on automobiles, textiles, spirits and several other goods.
   
(With agency inputs)

More From This Section

BSF, Army, India Bangladesh border

Soldier dead, two others injured in mine blast along LoC in Poonch

Anil Chauhan, Anil, CDS

Operation Sindoor ongoing, military preparedness must remain very high: CDS

ULPGM V3 drone

From flying snacks to striking targets: India tests missile-capable drones

Thailand, Cambodia, conflict, border, military, strikes, Preah Vihear

Indian mission in Thailand issues travel advisory amidst ongoing unrest

Kargil War tribute, Kargil Vijay Diwas

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Army to launch 3 projects honouring soldiers' valour

Topics : BS Web Reports India Maldives ties India Maldives India Maldives trade Maldives India relations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 6:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOKCET NEET UG Seat AllotmentHDB FinancialSaiyaara Box Office CollectionQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon