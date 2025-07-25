Friday, July 25, 2025 | 10:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SAIL Q1FY26 result: Profit soars 810% YoY to ₹744.6 cr, down 40% QoQ

SAIL Q1FY26 result: Profit soars 810% YoY to ₹744.6 cr, down 40% QoQ

The increase in profit was also aided by a sizeable exceptional item booking of ₹311.76 crore in the year-ago quarter

SAIL's Bokaro Steel Plant, Bokaro Steel Plant

Image: X@SAILBSL2

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 10:04 PM IST

Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) on Friday reported a net profit of ₹744.6 crore for the first quarter of financial year 2025–26 (Q1FY26), marking a sharp year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise of over 810 per cent from ₹81.8 crore in the same period last year.
 
“SAIL’s Q1FY26 performance shows improved operational efficiency, better cash flow and strong growth in sales volume in the domestic market, supported by government safeguard duties,” said Amarendu Prakash, chairman and managing director.
 
The percentage increase, however, was also aided by a sizeable exceptional item booking of ₹311.76 crore in the year-ago quarter.
 
On a sequential basis, profit fell from ₹1,251 crore reported in the previous quarter (Q4FY25). 
SAIL's revenue from operations stood at ₹25,921.8 crore for Q1 FY26, registering a year-on-year growth of 8 per cent from ₹23,997.8 crore in Q1 FY25. However, revenue declined by 12 per cent sequentially from ₹29,316.1 crore in the previous quarter.
 
 
On the expenditure front, SAIL spent ₹25,189.19 crore, up 5.5% from ₹23,871.60 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a BSE filing.

"Even amidst fluctuating global dynamics, with rising domestic consumption, expanding steel capacity and safeguard duty support from government, we continue to deliver high-quality steel to all steel consuming sectors. Our cost optimisation measures and unwavering commitment to enhancing stakeholder value remain central to our journey," Prakash added
 
Shares of SAIL closed at ₹130.65 apiece on the BSE on Friday.
 

SAIL Q1 FY26 result highlights

  • Revenue from operations: ₹25,921.76 crore
  • Profit: ₹744.58 crore
  • Earnings per share: ₹1.8 (basic and diluted)
 
 

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 9:39 PM IST

