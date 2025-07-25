Friday, July 25, 2025 | 05:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Soldier dead, two others injured in mine blast along LoC in Poonch

Soldier dead, two others injured in mine blast along LoC in Poonch

Press Trust of India Poonch/Jammu
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 5:35 PM IST

An armyman was killed and two others injured in a landmine blast along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday, officials said.

During area domination patrolling in the general area of Krishna Ghati, a mine blast took place, in which an Agniveer jawan was killed and two others suffered injuries, they said.

The injured, one of whom is an JCO, have been shifted to a military hospital and are stable, they added.

 

GOC White Knight Corps and all ranks pay solemn tribute to Agniveer Lalit Kumar of 7 JAT Regiment, who made the supreme sacrifice while on an area domination patrol in the general area of Krishna Ghati brigade, following a mine blast, White Knight Corps said on X.

We stand with the bereaved family in this hour of grief, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

