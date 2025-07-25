Soldier dead, two others injured in mine blast along LoC in Poonch

An armyman was killed and two others injured in a landmine blast along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday, officials said.
During area domination patrolling in the general area of Krishna Ghati, a mine blast took place, in which an Agniveer jawan was killed and two others suffered injuries, they said.
The injured, one of whom is an JCO, have been shifted to a military hospital and are stable, they added.
#GOC #WhiteKnightCorps and all ranks pay solemn tribute to Agniveer Lalit Kumar of 7 JAT Regiment, who made the supreme sacrifice, while on an area domination patrol in general area of #Krishna Ghati brigade on 25 July 2025, following a mine blast. We stand with the bereaved… pic.twitter.com/Qe2l9GJhuJ— White Knight Corps (@Whiteknight_IA) July 25, 2025
We stand with the bereaved family in this hour of grief, it said.
