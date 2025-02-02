Business Standard

Naxalite camp destroyed, eight killed, arms recovered in Bijapur encounter

Naxalite camp destroyed, eight killed, arms recovered in Bijapur encounter

Earlier in the day, a gunfight broke out around 8:30 am in the forest area under Gangaloor police station, where eight Naxalites were killed during an encounter with security forces

According to officials, two District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawans sustained minor injuries during the encounter | (PTI Photo)

Last Updated : Feb 02 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

In a joint operation, a Naxalite camp was destroyed during an encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, and a large number of weapons, including an Indian Small Arms System (INSAS) rifle, 12-bore rifle, and BGL Launcher, were recovered from there, officials said on Saturday.

According to officials, two District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawans sustained minor injuries during the encounter. However, the condition of the injured jawans is stable, and they are out of danger.

Earlier in the day, a gunfight broke out around 8:30 am in the forest area under Gangaloor police station, where eight Naxalites were killed during an encounter with security forces.

 

"Eight Naxals have been killed in an ongoing encounter between security forces and Naxals in the jungle under the Gangaloor PS area," said the police.

The identification process of the members of the West Bastar division Gangaloor Area Committee, Company No. 2, and Militia Company, who were killed in the encounter, was ongoing.

According to officials, there was a possibility of many more Naxalites being killed or injured in the encounter. Reinforcement teams were conducting patrolling and search operations in the surrounding area.

Bijapur Superintendent of Police (SP), Jitendra Kumar Yadav, said that after receiving information about the presence of armed Naxal cadres in the Todka Korcholi forest area under Gangaloor police station, a joint team of DRG, Special Task Force (STF), Cobra 202 and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 222 battalion were involved in an anti-Maoist operation that was launched on Friday.

Inspector General of Police (IG), Bastar Range, Sundarraj P informed that as a result of effective anti-Naxal operations conducted by the security forces under the Bastar division against the banned CPI Maoist organisation, a total of 33 bodies of Naxalites were recovered in the last 32 days.

After the encounter, the bodies of eight Naxals were recovered in the search operation.

The Naxalites killed in the encounter are believed to be members of the Gangaloor Area Committee, Company No 2, and Militia Company of the West Bastar division, officials added.

naxalites Naxals Naxal encounter Chhattisgarh

First Published: Feb 02 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

