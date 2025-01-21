Business Standard

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 | 11:22 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 14 Naxals killed in encounter with police at Chhattisgarh-Odisha border

14 Naxals killed in encounter with police at Chhattisgarh-Odisha border

According to the police, a member of the Naxal group, who had a bounty of 1 crore rupees on his head, was also killed

Security forces,army,soilder

Representative Image (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 11:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Fourteen Naxals were killed in an encounter with Chhattisgarh police at the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border on Monday, the Chhattisgarh Police stated.

According to the police, a member of the Naxal group, who had a bounty of 1 crore rupees on his head, was also killed in the encounter.

According to the police the encounter is still underway and more details are awaited on the matter.

On January 17, two Border Security Force (BSF) jawans sustained injuries after Naxals set off an improvised explosive device (IED) in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district.

The incident happened when in the morning when a BSF road-opening party was being deployed up between Camp Garpa and Garpa village, added the police official. The incident has been confirmed by Narayanpur SP Prabhat Kumar and detailed information will be shared by the officials later in the day.

 

Also Read

Army, Indian Army, BSF

2 BSF jawans injured in IED blast triggered by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh

Naxal, naxalite, weapon, pistol, crime

Security forces kill 12 naxalites in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

army, naxal, Chhattisgarh, bastar, security forces

Five Naxalites, including two women, killed in Chhattisgarh encounter

Security Forces, naxalism

Demining excercise underway in Chhattisgarh after 9 killed in IED blast

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Amit Shah vows to eliminate Naxals by March 2026 after Chhattisgarh attack

On January 16, two CRPF jawans were injured in a pressure IED blast planted by Naxalites near Putkel village under the Basaguda police station in Bijapur district. T

On January 12, five Naxalites including two women were killed in an encounter with security forces in Bijapur. Several automatic and other weapons and explosives were recovered from the forests under the National Park area of the Bijapur district. The recovered weapons included one SLR rifle, one 12-bore rifle, two single-shot rifles, one BGL launcher, and one locally made Bharmar gun, along with explosives, Maoist literature, and other Naxal materials.

Speaking to ANI about the South Bastar naxal encounter, IG Bastar P Sundarraj said, "Bodies of 12 Naxalites, including 5 women, were recovered in the encounter that took place at 9 pm between security forces and Naxalites on January 16."

"A large number of arms and ammunition were also recovered. We are moving ahead in our goal of taking action against Naxalism," said P Sundarraj.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Saif Ali Khan, Saif

LIVE news: Saif Ali Khan to be discharged from hospital today, say doctors

Japan bullet train E10

E10 bullet train to debut in India and Japan simultaneously in 2030

Chirag Paswan, Chirag, Paswan

Huge potential for processed Indian foods in global market: Chirag Paswan

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis orders to make forts encroachment-free by May 31

Vishnu Deo Sai, Vishnu Deo, Chhattisgarh CM

Chhattisgarh CM launches scheme to provide Rs 10K annual aid to labourers

Topics : naxalism naxalites naxalite Chhattisgarh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 11:19 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDonald Trump inauguration LIVE updatesStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEStallion India Fluorochemicals IPO AllotmentBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon