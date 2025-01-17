Business Standard

2 BSF jawans injured in IED blast triggered by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh

2 BSF jawans injured in IED blast triggered by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh

The incident took place in the morning when a BSF road-opening party from its camp near Garpa village was out on patrolling

Representative Image (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Narayanpur
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 11:06 AM IST

Two personnel of the Border Security Force were injured when Naxalites set off an improvised explosive device (IED) in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Friday, police said.

The incident took place in the morning when a BSF road-opening party from its camp near Garpa village was out on patrolling, a police official said.

The road-opening party was between the camp and Garpa village when Naxalites detonated the IED causing injuries to two jawans, he said.

The injured jawans were being shifted to the hospital, he added.

On Thursday, two commandos of CoBRA, an elite jungle warfare unit of CRPF, were wounded when a pressure IED planted by Naxalites went off in the neighbouring Bijapur district.

 

On January 12, a 10-year-old girl was injured in Sukma district and two policemen sustained wounds in Bijapur district in similar pressure IED blasts. Two days before, a villager was killed and three others were injured in two separate such incidents in the Orchha area of Narayanpur district.

Eight police personnel and their civilian driver were killed when Naxalites blew up a vehicle with an IED in Bijapur district on January 6.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : naxalism naxalites BSF jawans Chhattisgarh

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 11:06 AM IST

