Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Nepal foreign minister Arzu Rana Deuba begins five-day visit to India

Nepal foreign minister Arzu Rana Deuba begins five-day visit to India

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Deuba's visit is a testament to the "unique and close" relationship between the two countries

Arzu Rana Deuba

Image credit: MEA twitter account @MEAIndia

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2024 | 9:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nepal Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba arrived here on Sunday on a five-day visit with an aim to carry out a comprehensive review of the bilateral ties.
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Deuba's visit is a testament to the "unique and close" relationship between the two countries.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"Warm welcome to FM @Arzuranadeuba of Nepal as she arrives in New Delhi on an official visit," he posted on 'X'.
"The visit continues the tradition of regular high-level bilateral exchanges and is a testament to the unique & close relationship between the two countries," Jaiswal said.
Deuba is scheduled to hold wide-ranging talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday.
The Nepalese foreign minister's visit comes a week after Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri travelled to Kathmandu.

More From This Section

Anwar Ibrahim, Malaysia PM

Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim to begin three-day visit to India on Monday

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko

Nearly a third of army has been sent to Ukraine border: Belarusian prez

Jaishankar

EAM calls on Crown Prince of Kuwait to discuss bilateral relationship

India-Bangladesh, India Bangladesh flag

Political analysts in Bangladesh urge India to refix ties with Dhaka

War, Israel-Gaza war

Hezbollah fires salvo of rockets at northern Israel after deadly strike

Nepal is an important neighbour for India in the context of its overall strategic interests in the region, and the leaders of the two countries have often noted the age-old "Roti Beti" relationship between the two sides.
The country shares a border of over 1,850 km with five Indian states -- Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Land-locked Nepal relies heavily on India for the transportation of goods and services.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

KP Sharma Oli, Nepal

Nepal's new foreign min embarks on 5-day India visit to strengthen ties

Richard Verma, Rich Verma

US deputy secretary of state Verma visits Nepal to strengthen ties

Nepal_Flag (Photo: Wikipedia)

Nepal govt pledges to safeguard use of its territory against neighbours

Vikram Misri

FS Misri meets Nepal Dy PMs, discusses bilateral ties, economic cooperation

Satellite

MEA, NSIL sign agreement to assist launch of Nepalese Munal satellite

Topics : Nepal External Affairs Ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 18 2024 | 9:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAmrit Udyan Booking DetailsWeather UpdateSaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon