EAM calls on Crown Prince of Kuwait to discuss bilateral relationship

Jaishankar arrived here on Sunday on a day-long visit. He was received by his Kuwaiti counterpart Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya on his arrival in the country

EAM Jaishankar(Left) and Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah (Right). Image: taken from EAM Jaishankar's x account

Press Trust of India Kuwait City
Aug 18 2024 | 3:40 PM IST

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday called on the Crown Prince of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah, and sought his insights on taking the bilateral ties to a higher level.
Jaishankar arrived here on Sunday on a day-long visit. He was received by his Kuwaiti counterpart Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya on his arrival in the country.
"Honoured to call on His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, the Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait. Conveyed the greetings of the President and Prime Minister. India and Kuwait share centuries-old bonds of goodwill and friendship. Our contemporary partnership is expanding steadily. Thank him for his guidance and insights on taking our ties to a higher level," Jaishankar said in a post on X.
Jaishankar's visit will enable both sides to review various aspects of India-Kuwait bilateral relations including political, trade, investment, energy, security, cultural, consular and people-to-people contacts, as well as exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement ahead of the visit.
The visit came nearly two months after 45 Indians had died in a devastating fire at a building in Kuwait. At least 49 foreign workers were killed and 50 others injured in the fire in June at the seven-storey building in Kuwait's Mangaf.

First Published: Aug 18 2024 | 3:40 PM IST

