Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Pak violates LoC ceasefire for 3rd straight night, Indian Army retaliates

Pak violates LoC ceasefire for 3rd straight night, Indian Army retaliates

This was the third consecutive night that Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC)

Indian army, security forces

Indian Army soldiers "responded effectively with appropriate small arms fire" | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Srinagar
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2025 | 8:24 AM IST

Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing, violating the ceasefire along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday and added Indian Army soldiers "responded effectively".

This was the third consecutive night that Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC). 

"On the intervening night of April 26-27, Pakistan Army posts initiated unprovoked small arms fire across the LoC in areas opposite the Tutmari Gali and the Rampur sectors," the officials said.

They said Indian Army soldiers "responded effectively with appropriate small arms fire".

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Pahalgam attack India Pakistan relations India-Pakistan conflict line of control

First Published: Apr 27 2025 | 8:24 AM IST

