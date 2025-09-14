Sunday, September 14, 2025 | 08:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / PM Modi arrives in Kolkata to inaugurate key defence conference on Monday

PM Modi arrives in Kolkata to inaugurate key defence conference on Monday

This is Modi's second visit to the state, which will go to the polls early next year, in less than a month

PM Modi

During his last visit to Kolkata on August 22, Modi unveiled multiple development projects and addressed a rally in Dumdum on the northern suburbs of the city. (Photo: X/@BJP4India)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2025 | 8:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kolkata on Sunday evening on a two-day visit, during which he will inaugurate the 16th Combined Commanders' Conference.

This is Modi's second visit to the state, which will go to the polls early next year, in less than a month.

From the airport, he went straight to the Raj Bhavan, where he will stay the night.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has also arrived in the city to attend the conference, which is scheduled to begin on Monday.

NSA Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh will also attend the conference.

 

Also Read

PM Modi

PM Modi accuses Congress of backing infiltrators for votes in Assam

Earthquake

5.8-magnitude quake hits North East; no loss of life, damage reported

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi inaugurates bioethanol plant, polypropylene unit in Assam

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to visit Bihar on Sep 15 to launch projects worth ₹36,000 crore

PM Modi

PM's ₹18,530 cr push in Assam; launches bioethanol, polypropylene plants

The PM will inaugurate the conference at the Eastern Command headquarters of the Indian Army at Vijay Durg, the erstwhile Fort William.

The Combined Commanders' Conference is the apex brainstorming forum of the armed forces, bringing together the nation's top civil and military leadership to exchange views at the conceptual and strategic levels.

Modi is expected to leave Kolkata on Monday afternoon for Purnea in Bihar, officials said.

During his last visit to Kolkata on August 22, Modi unveiled multiple development projects and addressed a rally in Dumdum on the northern suburbs of the city.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

armed drone

Ukraine attacks major Russia's Kirishi oil refinery with big drone assault

BSF, Army, India Bangladesh border

India, Thailand conclude joint military drill 'Maitree' in Meghalaya

Marco Rubio

Rubio arrives in Israel as strikes intensify on northern Gaza region

moscow

Russia flexes military muscle with hypersonic missiles during drills

Representative Picture

India to host 5th Coast Guard Global Summit in 2027: Defence ministry

Topics : Narendra Modi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 14 2025 | 8:50 PM IST

Explore News

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 LIVE India-W vs Australia-W 1st ODI LIVEInd vs Pak, Asia Cup 2025 Pitch ReportIndia vs Pakistan Head-to-Head StatsInfosys Share BuybackWho is Larry EllisonBenjamin Netanyahu on Doha StrikeTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon