Sunday, September 14, 2025 | 12:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India to host 5th Coast Guard Global Summit in 2027: Defence ministry

India to host 5th Coast Guard Global Summit in 2027: Defence ministry

The decision was taken unanimously at the fourth CGGS held in Rome, Italy, from September 11 to 12. It was attended by delegates from 115 countries, including India, and international organisations

Representative Picture

Representative Picture

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2025 | 11:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India will host the fifth Coast Guard Global Summit (CCGS) in Chennai in 2027, coinciding with the golden jubilee celebrations of the Indian Coast Guard, the defence ministry said on Saturday.

The decision was taken unanimously at the fourth CGGS held in Rome, Italy, from September 11 to 12. It was attended by delegates from 115 countries, including India, and international organisations.

Director General (DG), Indian Coast Guard (ICG), Paramesh Sivamani, emphasised that no single nation can address the full spectrum of maritime issues alone, and underlined that the Chennai summit in 2027 will serve as an inclusive forum to foster interoperability, trust and stronger cooperation among coast guards worldwide, the ministry said in a statement.

 

Reaffirming its leadership in international maritime cooperation, India will host the fifth CGGS in Chennai in 2027, coinciding with the golden jubilee celebrations of the ICG, it said.

"The three-day event will include an International Coast Guard Fleet Review and a World Coast Guard Seminar, providing a global platform for dialogue on emerging maritime challenges and showcasing international maritime unity," it added.

Also Read

realty sector, real estate

India's top cities hold 106 mn sq ft TOD real estate potential: CBRE

Chennai Rains

Cloud burst brings intense rainfall over Chennai, several flights diverted

Brigade Enterprises Ltd, Brigade Hotel Ventures (Photo: Company Website)

Brigade Ent signs long-term lease for mixed-use development in Chennai

artificial intelligence machine learning

Aptiv opens new Chennai technical centre for AI, ML and safety systems

La Ganesan

Nagaland Governor La Ganesan passes away at 80 in Chennai hospital

During the ceremonial handover of the CGGS presidency, the DG hailed the summit as a beacon of global coast guard cooperation in addressing shared maritime challenges, while expressing gratitude to the Italian Coast Guard for its hospitality and to the Japan Coast Guard for its role as CGGS Secretariat, the ministry said.

On the sidelines of the summit, the DG also met the Commandant of the Italian Coast Guard.

Discussions, held under the framework of the Defence Cooperation Clause of the India-Italy Joint Strategic Action Plan 20252029, underscored both sides' commitment to enhancing cooperation in maritime search and rescue (M-SAR), marine pollution response, environmental protection, countering transnational maritime crimes, information exchange, maritime domain awareness, capacity building, training and technical assistance, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

John Bolton, former US NSA

Trump taking credit for India-Pakistan peace 'inappropriate': John Bolton

Dinesh Kumar Tripathi,Dinesh,Dinesh Kumar,Navy chief

Future threats can be tackled by collaborations built today: Navy chief

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump admits India tariffs 'not easy', says they cause rift with New Delhi

MANECK EDDIE BEHRAMKAMDIN, executive vice-president and business head for the aerospace division, Godrej Enterprises Group

Godrej Enterprises Group signs deal with Safran to build LEAP engine parts

india eu trade negotiations

Exploring ways to boost cooperation in defence, manufacturing with EU: Govt

Topics : Chennai Indian coast guard

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 13 2025 | 11:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Share BuybackWho is Larry EllisonBenjamin Netanyahu on Doha StrikeTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon