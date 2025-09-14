Sunday, September 14, 2025 | 04:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PM's ₹18,530 cr push in Assam; launches bioethanol, polypropylene plants

PM's ₹18,530 cr push in Assam; launches bioethanol, polypropylene plants

PM Modi inaugurated India's first bamboo-based bioethanol plant and laid foundation for a polypropylene unit in Golaghat, alongside key road and health projects worth ₹18,530 crore in Assam

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a rally in Numaligarh area of Golaghat. (Photo: X/@BJP4India)

Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2025 | 4:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of development projects worth over ₹18,530 crore in Assam, calling it a landmark day for “Viksit Bharat, Viksit Assam".
 
Addressing a gathering in Golaghat after laying the foundation of a polypropylene plant, PM Modi said, “Assam is the land that enhances India’s energy capacity. Petroleum products produced from here accelerate the country’s development. The NDA government is committed to taking Assam’s strength to new heights.”
 
India’s first bamboo bioethanol plant inaugurated
 
Earlier in the day, PM Modi inaugurated the country’s first second-generation bioethanol plant that uses bamboo as feedstock, built at a cost of ₹5,000 crore in Numaligarh, Golaghat district.
 
 
The Prime Minister also laid the foundation of the ₹7,230 crore polypropylene plant in the same district. He said both projects would create new opportunities for farmers and youth, while boosting Assam’s industrial growth.

“The inauguration of a modern plant that makes bio-ethanol from bamboo is a matter of pride for Assam. Along with this, the polypropylene plant will accelerate the state’s development and create new opportunities,” he said.
 
The Prime Minister also recalled that previous Congress governments had restricted bamboo cutting. “At that time, restrictions were imposed, preventing people from utilising bamboo freely. Our government lifted this ban, paving the way for significant benefits for the people of the Northeast,” he said.
 
Healthcare and infrastructure push in Darrang
 
Earlier in Darrang, PM Modi unveiled developmental projects worth ₹6,300 crore. These included foundation stones for Darrang Medical College, a nursing college, and a GNM school in Mangaldai town, with a combined investment of ₹570 crore.
 
He also laid the foundation stone for the 2.9-km Narengi–Kuruwa bridge at an estimated cost of ₹1,200 crore, and the 118.5-km Guwahati Ring Road project connecting Kamrup and Darrang districts in Assam and Ri Bhoi in Meghalaya, at a cost of ₹4,530 crore.

Topics : Narendra Modi ethanol Bamboo Assam BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 14 2025 | 4:07 PM IST

Business Standard
