India slams 'unwarranted' references to J&K in China-Pak joint statement

India on Thursday categorically rejected "unwarranted" references to Jammu and Kashmir in a latest joint statement by China and Pakistan and asserted that the Union territory and Ladakh have been, are and will always remain its integral parts.



The joint statement was issued in Beijing on June 7 following talks between Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chinese Premier Li Qiang.



India also criticised mentioning of projects under the so-called China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in the joint statement and said New Delhi rejects any moves to reinforce or legitimise Islamabad's illegal occupation of territories.



The CPEC passes through Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir.



"We have noted unwarranted references to the Union territory of Jammu & Kashmir in the joint statement between China and Pakistan of June 7. We categorically reject such references," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.



"Our position on the issue is consistent and well known to the concerned parties. The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the Union Territory of Ladakh have been, are and will always remain integral and inalienable parts of India," he said.



Jaiswal was responding to a media query on the joint statement.







"No other country has the locus standi to comment on the same," he said.

The China-Pakistan joint statement said the Pakistani side briefed the Chinese side on the latest developments in Jammu and Kashmir.



It said the Chinese side reiterated that the "Jammu and Kashmir dispute is left over from history, and should be properly and peacefully resolved in accordance with the UN Charter, relevant UN Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements".

The MEA spokesperson also took strong note of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) that featured in the joint statement.



"The same joint statement also mentions activities and projects under the so-called China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), some of which are in India's sovereign territory under forcible and illegal occupation by Pakistan," he said.



"We resolutely oppose and reject any moves by other countries to reinforce or legitimise Pakistan's illegal occupation of these territories, impinging on India's sovereignty and territorial integrity," he said.