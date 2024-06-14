Zelenskyy described the signing of a bilateral security pact between his country and the US as a "truly historic day."

After signing the bilateral security pact with the US, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the "agreement is a bridge" to Kyiv's attempt to join Nato, CNN reported. Zelenskyy made the remarks at a joint news conference with US President Joe Biden, which was held on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Italy on Thursday. "It states that America supports Ukraine's future membership in Nato and recognizes that our security agreement is a bridge to Ukraine's membership in Nato," Zelenskyy said at the news conference, according to CNN. The Group of Seven (G7) Summit is being held in Apulia, Italy from June 13-15.

"It is very important for all Ukrainians and for all Europeans to know that there will be no security deficit in Europe, which tempts the aggressor to war and makes the future uncertain," Zelenskyy added.

He stated that the agreement helps everyone as Russia is a "real global threat."

"This is an agreement on security and thus on the protection of human life. This is an agreement on cooperation and thus on how our nations will become stronger. This is an agreement on steps to guarantee sustainable peace and therefore it benefits everyone in the world," the Ukrainian President added.

The agreement follows months of negotiations between the US and Ukraine and is expected to commit the US for 10 years to continued training of Ukraine's armed forces, more cooperation in the production of weapons and military equipment, the continued provision of military assistance and greater intelligence sharing, CNN said.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden stated on Thursday that the US remains strong in its support for Ukraine.

Russia's conflict has been a "test for the world," Biden said after signing a long-term security agreement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to CNN.

Earlier, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Tuesday that the US' commitment to Ukraine "will continue to be right up front and clear" at the G7 and that Washington "will take bold steps to show Putin that time is not on his side and that he cannot outlast us, as we support Ukraine to fight for freedom.