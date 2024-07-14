PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi condemn assassination attempt on Trump during rally

Trump, 78, was hit by a bullet in the upper part of his right ear when the suspected shooter fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside of the rally venue in Butler.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed deep concern over the attack on former US president Donald Trump, and said violence has no place in politics and democracies.

Trump's campaign said that he was doing well after an assassination attempt at his election rally in Pennsylvania.

Modi said on X, "Deeply concerned by the attack on my friend, former President Donald Trump. Strongly condemn the incident. Violence has no place in politics and democracies. Wish him speedy recovery."



Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased, those injured and the American people, he added.









ALSO READ: Trump doing well, says his campaign after he was shot at Pennsylvania rally Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi too expressed deep concern over the apparent assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump, and said such acts must be condemned in the strongest possible terms.

"I am deeply concerned by the assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump. Such acts must be condemned in the strongest possible terms," Gandhi said in a post on X.

The former Congress president wished Trump a swift and complete recovery.

The attacker killed one spectator at the rally, and two others were critically injured.

Secret Service agents swarmed Trump and ducked behind the podium. Blood could be seen on his right ear of Trump as agents surrounded him and led him off the stage to a waiting vehicle to whisk him away.