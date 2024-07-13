Israeli attack on southern region leaves 71 dead, says Gaza health ministry

Israel launched its campaign in Gaza after Hamas' Oct 7 attack in which militants stormed into southern Israel, killed some 1,200 people - mostly civilians - and abducted about 250. (Photo: Reuters)

The Gaza Health Ministry said 71 people were killed in an Israeli attack Saturday in the south of the war-stricken enclave.

The ministry said 289 others were injured in the attack that struck the Khan Younis area. It said that many of the injured and dead were taken to nearby Nasser Hospital.

At the hospital, Associated Press journalists counted over 40 bodies and witnesses there described an attack that included several strikes.



It remains unclear if the attack landed inside Muwasi, an Israeli-designated humanitarian zone, which stretches from northern Rafah to Khan Younis. The coastal strip is where hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians have fled to in search of safety, sheltering mostly in makeshift tents.

Since then, Israeli ground offensives and bombardments have killed more than 38,300 people in Gaza and wounded more than 88,000, according to the territory's Health Ministry. The ministry does not distinguish between combatants and civilians in its count. More than 80% of Gaza's 2.3 million people have been driven from their homes, and most are now crowded into squalid tent camps, facing widespread hunger.