Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Israeli attack on southern region leaves 71 dead, says Gaza health ministry

The ministry said 289 others were injured in the attack that struck the Khan Younis area. It said that many of the injured and dead were taken to nearby Nasser Hospital

Palestinians walk by houses destroyed by Israeli strikes in Gaza. The resurgence of Hamas has cast doubt on Israel’s goal of eliminating it as a military threat.

Israel launched its campaign in Gaza after Hamas' Oct 7 attack in which militants stormed into southern Israel, killed some 1,200 people - mostly civilians - and abducted about 250. (Photo: Reuters)

AP Khan Younis (Gaza Strip)
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2024 | 4:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Gaza Health Ministry said 71 people were killed in an Israeli attack Saturday in the south of the war-stricken enclave.
The ministry said 289 others were injured in the attack that struck the Khan Younis area. It said that many of the injured and dead were taken to nearby Nasser Hospital.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
At the hospital, Associated Press journalists counted over 40 bodies and witnesses there described an attack that included several strikes.
 
It remains unclear if the attack landed inside Muwasi, an Israeli-designated humanitarian zone, which stretches from northern Rafah to Khan Younis. The coastal strip is where hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians have fled to in search of safety, sheltering mostly in makeshift tents.
Israel launched its campaign in Gaza after Hamas' Oct 7 attack in which militants stormed into southern Israel, killed some 1,200 people - mostly civilians - and abducted about 250.
Since then, Israeli ground offensives and bombardments have killed more than 38,300 people in Gaza and wounded more than 88,000, according to the territory's Health Ministry. The ministry does not distinguish between combatants and civilians in its count. More than 80% of Gaza's 2.3 million people have been driven from their homes, and most are now crowded into squalid tent camps, facing widespread hunger.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Gaza conflict, Hamas, Israel, Palestine

Argentina's show of support to Israel, designates Hamas a terrorist group

Gaza, Palestine

Emergency workers uncover dozens of bodies in Gaza after Israeli assault

Iran-Israel, Iran Israel flag

Israeli army admits October 7 failures, including slow response time

Joe Biden,Biden

Israel-Gaza war should end now, Israel must not occupy Gaza: Prez Biden

Palestinians walk by houses destroyed by Israeli strikes in Gaza. The resurgence of Hamas has cast doubt on Israel's goal of eliminating it as a military threat

Palestinians return to rubble in Gaza City after Israeli withdrawal

Topics : israel Gaza

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 13 2024 | 4:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMalala Day 2024IAS Pooja KhedkarLatest News LIVENEST Result 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon