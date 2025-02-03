Business Standard

PM Modi set to pay 2-day visit to US beginning Feb 12 for talks with Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to pay a two-day visit to the US beginning February 12 to hold wide-ranging talks with US President Donald Trump, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

As per the plan, Modi will travel to Washington DC after concluding his two-day visit to Paris, they said.

It would be the prime minister's first bilateral visit to the US after Trump became president for a second term.

Modi will be among a very handful of foreign leaders to travel to Washington DC on a bilateral visit within weeks after the Trump administration came to power for the second term.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

